Bollywood mourns the death of cinematographer Johny Lal from COVID-19





Bollywood talents have taken to social media to mourn the death of veteran filmmaker Johny Lal. He died in Mumbai earlier this week after his battle with COVID-19.

R. Madhavan, who worked with cinematographer in Rehnaa Hai Land Dil Mein, tweeted: The saga of tragedies continues and we have lost a wonderful man – RHTDM’s DOP. RIP Johny Lal sir. Your sweetness, kindness and radiance will be missed so much. You have been so successful in bringing out our souls in RHTDM and now yours is making its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and dismayed.

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik wrote: Oh my God !! Shocked to learn of the disappearance of Johny Lal, a photography ace, a great and simple human being. You will miss Johny Maa. Sincere condolences to the family and may his pure soul RIP … Om Shanti # KabirLal # Amirlal.

Actor Rahul Dev said he was shocked to learn of Lals’ death.

Gosh! Absolutely shocked to learn of Johny Lal Ji’s disappearance! An ace filmmaker, kind and straightforward soul, we filmed in Chennai in 2019. My deepest condolences to all his family in their testing time … Om Shanti #JohnyLal, tweeted Dev.

Recalling his experience working with Lal in his first movie Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tusshar Kapoor wrote: RIP Johnny sir! Thanks for making #mujhekucchkehnahai look like it was, fresh even today! Thank you for making my cruelty and my imperfections natural and youthful during the shooting of my 1st film! #prayers #kindsoul #gorgeouscinematography.

