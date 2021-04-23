Whoopi Goldberg, Zendaya and others honored at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards | Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg, Zendaya, Michaela Coel and Andra Day and Cynthia Erivo were honored at Essence’s 2021 Black Women in Hollywood Awards.
The magazine’s annual awards show was broadcast virtually Thursday night (4/22/21) and saw the five award winners share their stories of resilience as black women in Hollywood as part of this year’s theme ” Master our stories. ”
Whoopi, 65, first thanked the post for making it “a little easier and more enjoyable” to be a black woman in Hollywood.
She said, “You made it a little easier, a little more enjoyable to get through all the Hollywood misfortunes.
“I have been a black woman all my life. Being a black woman in the world isn’t always the easiest thing. Essence has always made it clear that we are to be none other than the idea of a black woman. Thank you for allowing me to do this. be myself, even if it could be a little strange at times. “
British star Michaela, 33, was honored for her HBO series ‘I May Destroy You’ by MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke.
The actress and writer used her own experience of sexual assault to tell the story of Arabella, who rebuilds her life after being assaulted in London, in the acclaimed dramatic comedy.
And she remembers arriving in Los Angeles to meet with film executives to introduce them to “ I Can Destroy You ” and being so offbeat that she ended up falling asleep in a truck outside the offices.
Michaela also thinks those she spoke to likely thought she was “unstable” because she hadn’t introduced them to treatment or a pilot for the show.
She shared, “When I look back on that meeting, I think the leaders found me unstable.
“Maybe frantic and terrified eyes. Maybe because I had no treatment or a driver. Maybe because shortly after the meeting I was found asleep behind a truck at the scene. . The jet lag was too much and it was so hot, so I crouched down I went down and slept on the floor. I don’t know if I would do a show with me. To the sister who woke me up and brought me a bottle of water, thank you. “
Zendaya, who received her award from close friend Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, star of ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’, paid tribute to “every winner” and “every black woman” in the hall of the pre-recorded ceremony for “existing”.
She said in her speech: “This award means absolutely so much, so much to me.
“To be recognized by Essence and by so many people whom I admire and appreciate means the world to me. I wish I could be in a room full of all of you and talk to you and see your faces and hug you and thank you.
“I know we receive the awards, but I really feel like I owe every winner, every black woman that I was able to come into contact with when I walked into this building, a huge thank you. existing, thank you for being all you are. “
Andra, meanwhile, thanks her fellow black women for “constantly breaking each other.”
The ‘United States vs. Billie Holiday’ star said, “I want to express how grateful I am to black women because we are constantly breaking each other down.
Laverne Cox hosted the proceedings and began with a parody of “Bridgerton” and “Orange Is the New Black”.
The 48-year-old actress – who played Sophia Burset in the latter – wore a wig and put on her best English accent as Lady Whistleup, a rendition of Lady Whistledown by Dame Julie Andrews, the author of an outrageous newsletter from the company, which she voices in the Netflix mega-hit.
picture credit