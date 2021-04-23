Shock G, leader of Hip-Hop Group Digital Underground, dies at 57





Mr. Shakur had auditioned for Shock G and had been hired to be part of the group’s road crew. He eventually performed and recorded with Digital Underground, appearing in Grammy Award nominated groups This Is an EP Release (Tommy Boy) and Sons of the P (Tommy Boy). In 1991, Mr. Shakur began a solo recording career with the album 2Pacalypse Now (Interscope), which sold half a million copies. It included two modest hits, Trapped and Brendas Got a Baby, a song about the plight of a single teenage mother. Prior to the album’s release, he also began a career as a film actor, playing the violent and unpredictable Bishop in the Ernest Dickerson film Juice. In 1993, Mr. Shakur was a rising star. Shock G and fellow Digital Underground member Money B appeared on Mr. Shakurs’ album, helping to create his first big hit, I Get Around, a poolside anthem featuring scantily clad women and a relaxed pace. But now it was Shock G, sporting an oversized afro and purple t-shirt, with the message: Now you can tell from my daily haircuts I’m not rich / So stop and give up on these tips / I am just another black man caught in the mix / tryna made a dollar out of 15 cents. Shock Gs’ musical instincts were forged from a childhood spent traveling across the country. Her mother worked as a television producer and her father worked as an executive in IT management. After the couple divorced, I spent most of my time in Tampa, but I also lived in New York City, Philadelphia and California, Shock G told The Times. I’ve always been in music and played in bands from the age of 10 or 11. Her grandmother, Gloria Ali, was a pianist and cabaret singer in Harlem in the 1950s. She taught her to play Round Midnight on the piano. Then, as hip-hop was starting to gain traction in New York City in the late 1970s, Shock G, who was living there at the time, remembered: All my friends and I sold our instruments to buy mixers and turntables. Complete information on the survivors was not immediately available. Shock G saw music as expansive, inclusive and . Funk can be rock, funk can be jazz, and funk can be soul, he told The Times. Most people have a checklist of what makes a good pop song: it should be three minutes long, it should have a repeatable chorus, and it should have a catchy hook. This is what makes music outdated. We say do what feels good. If you like it for three minutes, you will like it for 30 minutes. Christina morales contribution to reports.

