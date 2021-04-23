Vanity van of Bollywood stars at the Mumbai Police Department, relief for female police officers!

The lockdown was imposed due to the increase in Corona pandemic cases in Mumbai. A call is made to all people to stay in the house. Due to the situation, filming or TV series or web series is also stopped these days. Bollywood Stars Vanity Van is vacant due to filming stoppages. This is why the owner of the van, Ketan Rawal, said the Mumbai police on duty during Kovid-19 would be allowed to use the vans.

These days Alia bhatt The filming of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumars films has ceased filming. In such a situation, the vans of these stars are also empty. According to media reports, approximately 6 vans were turned over to the police department at that time. It also includes the movie Circus by Ranveer Singhs, the movie Alia Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi and the movie Akshay Kumars the Rakshabandhan vans.

Speaking to the media, Ketan Rawal, who has given vans to Bollywood stars, said that I had tied up the Rohit Shettys Circus, Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi and Anand L. Last year we gave them some vans to use the toilets, the toilets of the female police officers who did the duty of Kovid-19. Apart from that, these policemen used to change their dresses before returning home.

In fact, the problem increases for police officers at the time of any disaster. More and more time must be spent on the road in front of the house. In such a situation, the problem of female police officers worsens. In the midst of the corona epidemic, the duty of the police becomes difficult. In addition to saving others, the challenge is to protect yourself as well.