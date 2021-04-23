When Shah Rukh Khan praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui as ‘greatest actor’: ‘I’m not senior at all when it comes to acting’





Actor Shah Rukh Khan has worked with many talented celebrities during his career. In an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Shah Rukh spoke about working with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and praised him for his acting prowess. Speaking to host Kapil Sharma, Shah Rukh said Nawazuddin was a better actor than him. Sitting next to him, Nawazuddin could only smile at his words. “I’m not as tall an actor as Nawaz bhai. He might not know how special he is. He’s a great high profile actor. I can only say that because I have been working as an actor since then. 25 years old. I’m his senior in that respect. But when it comes to acting, I’m not his senior at all. He works so differently than all of us. And when actors like me stand in front of him, we we feel inspired. ”mentioned. Nawazuddin and Shah Rukh worked together at Raees. While Shah Rukh played a criminal in the film, Nawaz played his nemesis, a cop on a mission to bring him to justice. Speaking about Nawazuddin to a major daily in 2017, Shah Rukh said: “Nawaz is a very humble actor, he doesn’t know what he’s doing and I like actors like that, even I don’t know what I’m doing. . I say that because there are some actors who know exactly what they are doing, Nawaz doesn’t know. I used to tell him after a scene, Nawaz bhai woh pehla shot acha tha (that first shot was better), let’s do another take, then he’ll ask me, what have I got He knows the character, he knows the scene and he knows the emotion but he doesn’t know what he’s doing, which is amazing. Also read: Saba Ali Khan shares photo of baby Ibrahim Ali Khan, fan calls him copy of Saif Ali Khan In an interview, Nawaz was also asked if the era of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh was over after delivering a few back-to-back flops. Ek picture flop ho gayi toh thodi na Khan ka zamaana chala gaya … Aisa nahi hota (Just because a movie flopped, does that mean the era of Khans is over? It doesn’t turn out like that), “he told The Times Now.



