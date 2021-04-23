



2:14 p.m. PDT 04/22/2021



through



Borys Kit





Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the Aladdin remake, which grossed $ 1 billion for the studio, will produce the live-action film.

Disney spells ‘musical’, reaching deal to reclaim rights to Broadway showPutnam County’s 25th Annual Spelling Bee, with the intention of putting on a live adaptation. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who produced the live action that grossed $ 1 billion Aladdin remake for the studio, let’s produce Bee spelling via their Rideback banner. Company Ryan Halprin, who appeared in a college production of the show and helped chase the rights, will be the executive producer. The musical follows several contestants with diverse stories fighting over a bee. The show hit Broadway in 2005 and won six Tony nominations, winning two best books and best actor. Interestingly, the show is based on an improv piece called DUSK which was designed by Rebecca Feldman and developed and developed over a few years. Feldman, Jay Reiss, Sarah Saltzberg, and Dan Fogler are the credited creators of this show and found success moving to Broadway (Fogler won the Tony for Best Actor). The Broadway show had music and lyrics by William Finn, while the book was by Rachel Sheinkin with Feldman which was designed by credit. The original show was directed by James Lapine. Bee spelling is on the list of the 100 oldest Broadway shows and has been staged in local productions across the country. Hollywood producers have been wooing creators for years, but this is the first time he’s officially set up in a studio. A search for filmmakers to adapt the material has only just begun.







