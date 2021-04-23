Entertainment
Bollywood stars share thoughts as India battles deadly COVID-19 wave
The second wave of COVID-19 sent shockwaves across the country. As the number of infected cases rose to the highest numbers on record amid the recorded number of deaths, the shortage of drugs, beds and oxygen created a difficult situation for the health system. Celebrities in the film industry have also expressed concern over the crisis, extending their prayers and hopes.
Bollywood stars on COVID-19 waves
Legendary actor DilipKumar was among those who tweeted, claiming he was praying for everyone in the current crisis.
Actor Dia Mirza also sent the same message urging everyone to stay home and wash their hands.
Many people have pleaded for the availability of medication, oxygen and beds on Twitter, and celebrities have shared their take on the helpful attitudes that are making a difference. Actors like Shruti Seth and Nikita Dutta wrote that it was heartwarming to see humanity on their timeline.
Ultimately, people save each other.
So heartwarming to see the support for all who are suffering at this time.
May everyone you know who is sick get well quickly.
Love and prayers
Get well soon, India ????????
Be careful!
Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 22, 2021
Political toxicity on Twitter makes you want to steer clear of it.
But the humanity shown by some, trying to help each other, keeps you hooked. ??????
Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) April 22, 2021
Actors like Raj Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee, Lisa Ray, Divyendu Sharma, singers like Arjun Kanungo, Tulsi Kumar shared their pain at seeing the increase in the number of cases and the battles for treatment. by political parties, expressing concern for their families and urging everyone to stay home and hoping we stay positive. there were different types of reactions.
?? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ???? ???? ?? ICU ???? ?? ???? ???? ???? ?????? ???????? ???? 306 ?? ???? ???? ?? ?? ?? ?? ???? ???????? ???? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ???? ?????????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ???? ???????? ???? ???? ???? – ?????? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ????
Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) April 22, 2021
It’s so bad there, my heart aches watching Twitter. People die in the 1000’s. I feel helpless. I am worried about my family. I can’t imagine what it is in hospitals. And there is nothing anyone can do but stay home … ??????
Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) April 22, 2021
I know my tears are meaningless, but I feel, like so many others, helpless. India needs international support. India needs oxygen. After providing much needed vaccines to Canada and other countries, the favor must be returned @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/T4nB4oeMdH
Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) April 22, 2021
All political parties must come together, unite and fight the CORONA virus.
We have a huge population and if we don’t work together this virus will never leave us!
Be the leaders we want you to be! ??????????#Be careful #PrayforEachOther
divyenndu (@divyenndu) April 23, 2021
So many people who are suffering so many friends family members are infected by receiving calls and messages from known and unknown for desperate help. I have never felt so helpless. Please stay indoors! ??????
manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 23, 2021
We are all going through difficult and trying times and we are all together ?????? Hum mein se kaafi log bohot difficult situations mein hain .. let’s stay positive. That too will pass and yes, let’s try to extend our help to others in any way we can ??????
Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) April 22, 2021
India records daily cases
Meanwhile, India continued to record a record increase in daily cases over the past few days, as it registered 3.32 lakh new cases on Friday. The death toll of 2,263 was also the highest number of casualties in a single day. Aside from the statistics, states that approached other states for help with oxygen supply arrangements and others have made headlines.
Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.
