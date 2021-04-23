Today in history | national

Today is Friday April 23, the 113th day of 2021. There are 252 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history:
On April 23, 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for murdering New York Senator Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
In 1616 (Old Style Calendar) English poet and playwright William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what was traditionally considered the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
In 1789, President-elect George Washington and his wife, Martha, moved into the first executive mansion, Franklin House, in New York City.
In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.
In 1940, approximately 200 people died in the Rhythm Night Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi.
In 1943, US Navy Lt. (jg) John F. Kennedy took command of the PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On August 2, 1943, the PT-109 was hit and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members; Kennedy and 10 others survived.)
In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
In 1987, 28 construction workers were killed when an apartment complex under construction in Bridgeport, Connecticut suddenly collapsed.
In 1988, a federal smoking ban on domestic flights of two hours or less came into effect.
In 1993, union leader Cesar Chavez died in San Luis, Arizona, aged 66.
In 1996, a jury in the Bronx Civil Court, New York, ordered Bernhard Goetz (gehts bur-NAHRD) to pay $ 43 million to Darrell Cabey, one of four young men who shot a subway car in 1984.
In 1998, James Earl Ray, who confessed to murdering Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and later insisted that he be framed, died at the age of 70 in a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
In 2005, the newly created YouTube video-sharing website uploaded its first clip, Me at the Zoo, which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.
Ten years ago: the besieged President of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh (AH-lee ahb-DUH-luh sah-LEH), accepted a proposal from the Arab Gulf mediators to resign within 30 days and hand over power to his deputy in exchange for immunity from prosecution. (Saleh eventually stepped down in February 2012.) The former chairman and chairman of Sony Corp. Norio Ohga, credited with developing the compact disc, died in Tokyo at the age of 81.
Five years ago: A confident Donald Trump told his supporters in Bridgeport, Connecticut that he was not changing his speech to voters, a day after his chief adviser assured Republican officials that the frontrunner of their party would exercise more restraint during the campaign. Britain marked the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death with parades, church services and stage performances; President Barack Obama has interrupted political discussions in London to visit the Globe Theater, a recreation of the location where many of the Bards’ plays were first performed.
A year ago: New data showed unemployment in the United States was reaching levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers kicked out of their jobs by the coronavirus; more than 4.4 million laid-off workers had applied for unemployment benefits the previous week. During a White House briefing, President Donald Trump noted that researchers were studying the effects of disinfectants on the coronavirus and wondering aloud if they could be injected into people. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told an online fundraiser that Trump’s efforts to block emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service showed Trump was trying to undermine the election and make it harder for people to vote. Americans by mail. In a remotely conducted NFL draft due to the coronavirus, the Cincinnati Bengals picked LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as their first choice.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Alan Oppenheimer is 91 years old. Actor David Birney is 82 years old. Actor Lee Majors is 82 years old. Hockey Hall of Fame Tony Esposito is 78 years old. Irish nationalist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey is 74 years old. Actor Blair Brown is 74 years old. Writer-director Paul Brickman is 72. Actor Joyce DeWitt is 72 years old. Actor James Russo is 68 years old. Filmmaker-writer Michael Moore is 67 years old. Actor Judy Davis is 66 years old. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 61 years old. Actor Craig Sheffer is 61 years old. Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 60. American Olympic skier Donna Weinbrecht is 56 years old. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (kah-nah-KAH-ree-deez) is 54 years old. Rock musician Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) is 53 years old. Actor Scott Bairstow (BEHR-stow) is 51 years old. Actor and writer John Lutz is 48 years old. Actor Barry Watson is 47 years old. Rock musician Aaron Dessner (The National) is 45 years old. Rock musician Bryce Dessner (The National) is 45 years old. Professional wrestler / actor John Cena is 44 years old. Comedian John Oliver is 44 years old. Actor Kal Penn is 44 years old. Retired MLB star Andruw Jones is 44. Actor Jaime King is 42 years old. Singer Taio (TY-oh) Cruz is 38 years old. Actor Aaron Hill is 38 years old. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 37 years old. Actor Rachel Skarsten is 36 years old. Rock musician Anthony LaMarca (War on Drugs) is 34 years old. Singer-songwriter John Fullbright is 33. Actor Dev Patel (puh-TEHL) is 31. Actor Matthew Underwood is 31 years old. Model Gigi Hadid is 26 years old. Rock musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) are 25 years old. Actor Charlie Rowe (TV: Salvation) is 25. Tennis player Ashleigh Barty is 25 years old. US Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim is 21.