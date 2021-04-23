Hollywood gay lost deserves a sculpture





Many gay institutions in West Hollywood have been forced to close their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting not only businesses but also their staff, families and the local gay community. Hollywood lost will be a multimedia public art sculpture combining sound and neon, immortalizing the emblematic bars and institutions that have closed. It takes inspiration from two of Carl Hopgood’s other neon artwork, Looking for love in all the wrong places and My heart is open currently on display at the Maddox Gallery in West Hollywood. I walk past the shuttered bars and restaurants and all I see are chairs and tables stacked in the window. It has become a place that I no longer recognize; it’s like a ghost town. It makes me feel so helpless, but I know there is something I can do to commemorate these iconic places. I launched a kickstarter campaign to raise funds to make this ambitious neon and sound public art for our community. The iconic gay place names we’ve lost will be created in glowing neon lights seemingly falling from the sky from clouds of white neon lights. Their spirit and memory will live on, says Hopgood. Hollywood lost will literally give voice to LGBTQ + visitors and residents of West Hollywood who have had gated experiences. The recorded sound clips of their stories will be amplified by the loudspeakers located below the installation. These were the places we would hang out, make friends, go out on dates, celebrate life and laugh in the face of adversity. Hollywood lost will be a memorial to the LGBTQ + community, a clear message about preserving the legacy of these gay institutions and preserving their spirit for future generations. The location of the work will be at the legendary Circus of Books in West Hollywood above the Chi Chi LaRue Circus. The location is across from the Gold Coast, unfortunately one of the first gay institutions to close. The work will be on display for six months, after which it will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, where it will be on permanent display. To support this Kickstarter campaign please click on the link to learn more and donate. Instagram: @carlhopgood

www.carlhopgood.com







