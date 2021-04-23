Strange chemistry makes ‘Together Together’ a charming movie





FILM CRITIC SET SET Rated R. at the Landmark Kendall Square cinema. Quality: B + From writer-director Nikole Beckwith Comes Together, a quirky comedy about a 45-year-old single man from Northern California named Matt (Ed Helms), who hires a 26-year-old woman named Anna (Patti Harrison) to be his substitute . Normally, you’d expect this to be a romantic comedy about an imperfectly met and matched couple about to embark on the journey that ends in parenthood, and you’d expect the two to fall in love despite the difference. of age. But these days that weren’t flying with much because of the employer-employee, the nature of the relationship, and the jaundice of the company, the company turns into May-December romances involving money and contract. The movie, like a pregnancy, is divided into quarters. In the first, Matt interviews Anna for the job, asking her, for example, if she’s ever stolen something. We immediately learn that Anna is funny by the way she responds to those prying requests and by the unhappy face she makes when she says, thank you, for a person-sized teddy bear that Matt gives her afterwards. a successful start procedure. Anna had a child in high school and abandoned him for adoption, which took her away from her family. She moved west to live with a boyfriend. They separated. She works in a cafe with a colleague named Jules (Julio Torres, Los Espookys), a gay obsessed with dating. Matt is a bit of a weirdo who designs apps including one called Loner that provides users with photos of people to look at and choose which favorites to store and maybe contact. He was in a long-term relationship that ended after unsuccessful couples therapy. Matt and Anna come to the same facility for separate but related pregnancy therapy. Separating, but linked might be a good way to describe Matt and Anna. They get closer as the pregnancy progresses. She has trouble sleeping and begins to stay in Matt’s larger house, where they watch friends and decorate the nursery. In an effort to create a neutral name for the fetus, they agree to call him Lamp. There’s a fun dissection of age-inappropriate confrontations in old Woody Allen movies. My only problem with Together Together is that the film never touches on the politics of dividing pregnancy, something that could soon make headlines, or surrogacy, a complicated process. Newburyport-born Beckwith, whose feature debut in Stockholm, Pa., Was a 2015 kidnapping drama starring Saoirse Ronan, performed the supporting roles well (that’s Rosalind Chao as the obstetrician of Anna). Harrison looks like a cross between Phoebe Cates and Salma Hayek. She is openly trans. Her performance is slyly comedic, clever, and downright winning. Helms’ middle-aged tech geek is a little harder to warm up. But he and Harrison have such a fun, goofy chemistry that it makes Together Together (an expression indicating genuine connection) a charmer. (Together Together contains profanity and sexual references.)

