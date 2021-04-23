Covid-19 leaves Bollywood industry workers in turmoil





The second wave of the Covid-19 virus in India has left daily wage workers in the Bollywood industry in misery and chaos. Due to continued lockdowns in different states, no movies are being shot in the country, resulting in huge debts for workers. We are supposed to pay our rent, maintenance costs, our children’s school fees, electric bills, milk bills and water bills. These are some things in life that we need to survive that we cannot cut. However, due to lack of work, I am unable to pay most of my bills during the pandemic, says Deepak Malakar, who works as a local boy in Mumbai. All middle and upper class individuals can manage to survive on their savings, but I don’t have that. I am ready to go to work every morning, but there is no opportunity, he said. Coronavirus infections in India have jumped from a record 332,730 in a single day, as hospitals across the country grapple with limited oxygen supplies and bed shortages. advised The state of Maharashtra, where most of the Bollywood industry thrives, is the hardest-hit state with over 4 million cases and 62,479 deaths to date. We regret to inform you that we are suspending further admission of patients to all of our Delhi hospitals … until oxygen supplies stabilize, a healthcare provider said. An assistant director named Manish Ahsiss Dubey said The independent: I traveled for three hours to watch a shoot, but when I got there we found out that our permission to shoot had been refused by the government. I am responsible for taking care of my mother, father, wife and children in Mumbai which is not a cheap city. The lack of work in the Bollywood industry forced me to take small office jobs and other hardships, he said. Dubey is from the state of Uttar Pradesh [UP] who emigrated to Mumbai to live with his family due to many work opportunities. He said: We don’t even have the opportunity to return home to UP because we also don’t have business or work opportunities there. At this point in life, I am stressed and in limbo.

