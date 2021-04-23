Today in history 04/23/21 | national

Today is Friday April 23, the 113th day of 2021. There are 252 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
April 23, 1969, Sirhan sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating the senator from New York. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
In 1616 (Old Style calendar), English poet and playwright William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what was traditionally considered the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
In 1789, elected president George washington and his wife, Martha, moved into the first executive mansion, Franklin House, in New York City.
In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.
In 1940, approximately 200 people died in the Rhythm Night Club Fire in Natchez, Mississippi.
In 1943, the lieutenant of the US Navy (jg) John F. Kennedy took command of the PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On August 2, 1943, the PT-109 was hit and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members; Kennedy and 10 others survived.)
In 1954, Hank aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of their 755 major league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
In 1987, 28 construction workers were killed when an apartment complex under construction in Bridgeport, Connecticut suddenly collapsed.
In 1988, a federal smoking ban on domestic flights of two hours or less came into effect.
In 1993, the union leader Cesar Chavez died in San Luis, Arizona, aged 66.
In 1996, a jury of the Bronx Civil Court, New York, ordered Bernhard Goetz pay $ 43 million to Darrell Cabey, one of four young men shot a subway car in 1984.
In 1998, James Earl Ray, who confessed to murdering Rev. Martin Luther King jr. and then insisted that he be framed, who died in a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, at age 70.
In 2005, the newly created YouTube video-sharing website uploaded their first music video, Me at the Zoo, which showed the YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.
Besieged President of Yemen, Ali Abdullah Saleh, accepted a proposal from Arab Gulf mediators to resign within 30 days and hand power over to his deputy in exchange for immunity from prosecution. (Saleh eventually stepped down in February 2012.)
Former president and chairman of Sony Corp. Norio Ohga, credited with the development of the compact disc, died in Tokyo at the age of 81.
A confident Donald trump told his supporters in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he was not changing his speech to voters, a day after his chief adviser assured Republican officials that their party favorite would exercise more restraint during the countryside.
New data showed that unemployment in the United States reached levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 1 in 6 American workers kicked out of their jobs by the coronavirus; more than 4.4 million laid-off workers had applied for unemployment benefits the previous week.
During a White House briefing, the President Donald trump noted that the researchers were studying the effects of disinfectants on the coronavirus and wondering aloud if they could be injected into people.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe biden told an online fundraiser that Trump’s efforts to block emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service showed Trump was trying to undermine the election and make it harder for Americans to vote by mail.
In remotely conducted NFL draft due to coronavirus, Cincinnati Bengals chose LSU quarterback Joe burrow as the first choice.
Actor Alan oppenheimer is 91.
Hockey Hall of Fame Tony Esposito is 78.
Writer-director Paul Brickman is 72.
Actor Joyce DeWitt is 72.
Filmmaker-author Michael moore is 67.
Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 61.
Actor-comedian talk show host George lopez is 60 years old.
American Olympic Gold Medalist Skier Donna Weinbrecht is 56.
Actor Melina Kanakaredes is 54.
Rock musician Aaron Dessner (Le National) is 45 years old.
Rock musician Bryce dessner (Le National) is 45 years old.
Professional wrestler / actor John cena is 44.
Actor-writer-comedian John oliver is 44.
Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 44.
Pop singer Taio cruz is 38.
Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 37.
Actor Rachel Skarsten is 36.
Actor Matthew underwood is 31.
Rock musicians Jake and Josh kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) is 25 years old.
Actor Charlie rowe (TV: Hi) is 25 years old.
Tennis player Ashleigh Barty is 25.
American Olympic Gold Medal Snowboarder Chloe Kim is 21.