‘Mortal Kombat’ increases action and violence





FILM CRITIC DEADLY COMBAT Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, AMC South Bay, Regal Fenway and Suburban Theaters and on HBO Max. Category B- Somehow I avoided seeing a Mortal Kombat movie. Today my luck ran out. Based on the popular video game in the early 1990s, the movie Warner Bros., directed by Australian commercial filmmaker and novice filmmaker Simon McQuoid with a screenplay by a group of people whose previous credits Give Me The Will, reboots a two- series of films from the 1990s. Like the video game, the action of the film takes place in several fantasy realms and involves a variety of fighters facing off (this is the misspelled kombat part). The fights are to the death (that’s the deadly part). Indeed, the video game offered extreme violence to children who couldn’t get into R-rated movies. The first two films were PG-13. This reboot, which begins in ancient Japan with the murder of the world’s greatest ninja Hanzo Hasashi (the talented Hiroyuki Sanada) is rated R. Centuries later, Cole Young (an attractive Lewis Tan), a hire fighter and descendant of Hanzo, meets the icy villain Bi-Han aka Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), Hanzo’s killer. Sub-Zero threatens Cole’s wife (Laura Brent) and daughter (Matilda Kimber). Because Cole wears a dragon-shaped birthmark, he must fight on Earth’s behalf against the evil Outworld and his leader Shang Tsung (Chin Han, born in Singapore). Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Aussie Heavy Kano (an entertaining Josh Lawson) and Special Forces veteran Jax (Mehcad Brooks), who has robotic arms, are also fighting for Earth. On the Dark Side are the Hammer-wielding Man, Mountain Reiko (Nathan Jones), Kabal (Daniel Nelson), and Winged Lady Nitara (Mel Jarnson). Two of the villains, an invisible humanoid reptile and a four-armed giant are computer generated. The characters appear and disappear in lightning bolts or clouds of smoke. Shot in Australia, the film presents a beautiful use of the natural, empty and austere wonder of the place. Basically Mortal Kombat consists of scenes of people fighting interrupted by scenes of people talking and saying things like Let’s See If You Have What It Takes and You Must Unlock Your Arcana. The narration is rudimentary. But the movie isn’t as bad as it could have been. Stunt coordinator Jade Amantea (Aquaman) and fight coordinator Chan Griffin (Alien: Covenant) bring the non-CG action scenes to life. Tan, who appeared in a Mortal Kombat TV series, has real potential as a leading man. But be prepared: the violence is extreme, sadistic, and constant. We see arms torn off, a person cut in half vertically, a heart torn apart, a head impaled, a head cut into pieces, and so on. Did I mention soul sucking? It ends with Cole announcing that he’s heading to Hollywood, where he’s obviously setting up the sequel. The Mortal Kombat movie bar is set low. But I have to admit, this Mortal Kombat erases it. (Mortal Kombat contains extreme and graphic violence.)

