9 most underrated Bollywood actress who deserves more fire

Movies have stories that revolve around the main characters (the lead role), but the development of any plot depends on the supporting cast. These supporting roles are highlighted, but often the talent of the actors who embody them goes unnoticed. There are splendid golden ladies in Bollywood whose talent alone has solidified them in theaters for over three decades. We’ve all seen these actresses in iconic roles and yet most of us can’t name them.

Here are nine underrated gems in Indian cinemas whose acting merits need to be recognized.

1. Surekha Sikri

A veteran actor of Hindi theater, Surekha Sikri is a fine artist who has contributed to the field of theater for 4 decades now. His film debut was with a political drama called Ka Chat Class in 1978 and later his career progressed in Hindi television soap operas. His portrait of Dadisa in Balika vadu remains the epitome of her acting talent as she not only won the award for Best Actress for a Negative Role, but also Best Supporting Actress for the same role at the Indian Telly Awards, which proves the diversity of her talent. This underrated actress has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress three times and the latest being for Badhaai ho in 2018.

2. Lillete Dubey

This stunning actress is in her late sixties, but her zeal for the theater and graceful beauty can fool anyone! Lillete Dubey is a renowned stage actress and director with her own theater company called The Primetime Theater Company. She claims to be an “ accidental actress ” but her exuberant supporting roles say otherwise. She is best known for her roles in films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Baghban, Monsoon Wedding, Zubeida and The best exotic hotel in Marigold. This versatile actress stands out for her staging in Mahesh Dattani’s English play entitled Dance like a man which had a whopping 497 storefronts worldwide.

3. Ratna Pathak Shah

Known for her witty roles and daring acting, Ratna Pathak Shah will always remain in our hearts as Ms. Sarabhai. His first film was Bath in 1983. She is a chameleon in her own right, portraying characters from a socialite to a woman in love. Her acting saw critical acclimatization after her lead role in the film Under My Burkha Lipstick. This dark comedy earned her an award for Outstanding Performance at the Asian Film Festival in London and Best Actress at the News18 Movie Awards.

4. Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta became a sensation after her role of an older pregnant woman in the film Badhaai ho. But her struggles as a supporting actress and her efforts to survive as a 60-year-old actress in the Bollywood industry came after the Netflix web series called Masaba masaba. This series loosely based on her own life beautifully enhances her experience as a single mother, newlywed, and her struggle as an underrated actress. The actress owns a theatrical production company called Sahaj production. She won the Filmfare Critics Award and the National Film Award for Best Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively.

5. Supriya Pathak

Next on the list is our very own Hansa Behen! Supriya Pathak is another actress on this list who has made her place in the hearts of Indian audiences as the sitcom’s innocent and lazy bahoo. Khichdi. From there, a 180 degree turn in the portrayal of his character was seen in the film. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela where his role of Dhankor Baa was presented with a vindictive bite and won numerous awards as best actor in a negative role. This artist specialized in Bharatanatyam has also been part of French films and Malayalam films.

6. Shernaz Patel

Shernaz Patel is a beautiful, talented actress who also comes under the umbrella of underrated actors. Her acting debut was through plays and her very first was the 1984 Anne Frank’s Diary. His film debut was with the 1986 TV movie Janam even with his success, he was unable to effectively launch the actress into Hindi cinema. She is best known for her supporting roles in films like Black, Guzaarish, Rockstar, Roy, etc. She has made recent appearances in a few of the web mini-series.

7. Sheeba Chaddha

This actress is one of the list that we have all seen in various movie roles and enjoyed the entertainment that comes with her acting. Sheeba Chaddha can transform into any character given to her, be it a modern urban mother or a curious rural sister-in-law. Her oldest character role film was Hum dil from chuke sanam and some of his other notable roles have been seen in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhaai ho, Gully Boy, Shakuntala Devi, etc.

8. Meghna Malik

Popularly known for her brilliant portrayal of the strong-headed Amaji from Indian TV series Na Aana is Laado, Meghna Malik has left an unshakeable mark with her acting caliber. The actor was first seen in 2001 on the television show Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan and later his first film debut was Neel Parbat Ke Paar. Meghna Malik has huge potential, but her appearances have been limited to soap operas and movies like Chalte Chalte, Kuch Na Kaho, Vaastu Shastra, etc. She has recently been seen in web series like Mirzapur and Bandits Bandits.

9. Shefali Shah

Featured at the International Emmy for Best Drama Series, Delhi Crime, Shefali shah redeemed the script with the display potential of her character from policewoman Vartika Chaturvedi. She launched her acting career in 1993 and entered the soap opera in 1997. Her acting relies on the subtlety and silence that can clearly be seen in her role as a socialite housewife in the 2015 multi-star film. Dil dhadakne do. His latest projects are mainly web series like Again and humans.

The entertainment industry is a fast growing sector and these ladies of the golden age are resilient to be a part of it. Although underrated, the actresses have proven time and time again that true talent will always leave a mark. And we hope that the Indian public will have the chance to see them more often on the big screens.

Also Read: 15 Bollywood Actors Who Didn’t Taste Fame Despite Their Talent