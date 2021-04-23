Actor Sonu Sood has tested negative for Covid-19. Find out what he shared

He posted a photo of himself wearing a face mask and showing a negative sign with his fingers and wrote: “Tested: COVID-19 negative.”

The ‘Dabangg’ actor previously informed his fans via a social media post that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in home quarantine.

The 47-year-old, meanwhile, had a critically ill Covid-19 patient airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad for special treatment.

The 25-year-old girl, Bharti, who had lost nearly 85 to 90 percent of her lungs to COVID, with help from Sonu, had been transferred to Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur for treatment. Doctors had said she needed a lung transplant or special treatment which was only possible at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

Soon after, Sonu contacted the directors of the Apollo hospitals and learned that there is a special treatment called ECMO in which the artificial pumping of blood occurs in the body in order to remove pressure from the lungs.

The entire installation for this ECMO treatment had to come from Hyderabad with the six doctors, one day in advance, which is why the airlift had to be carried out in an air ambulance. Sonu managed to sort things out and give Bharti the best of treatment at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

Speaking of the same, Sonu said, “The doctors said the odds were 20% and asked if I still wanted to move on. I said, ‘Sure. She is a 25 year old girl and she will fight the battle hard and she will come out stronger. That’s why we took this chance and decided to bring in an air ambulance and the best team of doctors in the country to treat her. The treatment is going well at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope all will be well. She will recover and be back soon. “

This was likely the first case in COVID-19 when an air ambulance was used to airlift someone. Bharti’s father is a retired railway officer, and many prayers are with him and his family.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people and the number of positive COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly. In Bollywood, too, a large number of celebrities were infected within a few weeks.

Sonu, who has been in the limelight for his philanthropic work, was added on April 17 to the list of Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda , Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan among others.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and a few others were also infected with the virus.

Similarly, the 47-year-old actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital in Punjab on April 7. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a photo of the hospital.

In addition to getting vaccinated against the deadly infection, the actor also launched ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life’, an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and to raise awareness about the campaign. vaccination in the country.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new film titled “Kisaan”, which will be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film ‘Acharya’.

Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-star ‘Prithviraj’, which is due out on November 5 this year.