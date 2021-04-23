Marvel fans set up billboard seeking to revive Iron Man, Entertainment News & Top Stories





Some Iron Man fans have called for the rebirth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero, after a photo went viral this week on social media in the United States. The move came on the eve of the second anniversary of the release of Avengers: Endgame (2019), which saw Iron Man / Tony Stark, played by American actor Robert Downey Jr, die at the end of the film. The message on the billboard in Los Angeles read, “For our beloved hero, please bring back Tony Stark”, with the billboard using the hashtag #BringBackTonyStarkToLife. The large painting also included the date 4/24-21, likely referencing the second anniversary of the film’s release in other countries after its world premiere at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019. Towards the end of Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man snapped his fingers and turned villainous Thanos and his army to dust, saving the entire universe but being killed because of the Infinity Stones. His heroic sacrifice also marked the end of Downey Jr’s last major outing in the MCU. He first played the character in Iron Man (2008). However, the character appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the final film in Phase Three of the MCU, through the use of archive footage from other films. During the fourth phase, Marvel Studios released television mini-series such as WandaVision (2021) and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (2021). He will also soon be releasing the multi-delayed Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Downey Jr, 56, has said in past interviews that he’s finished after playing the character for over 10 years, but there may be a silver lining for Iron Man fans. Black Widow also died in Avengers: Endgame, but this standalone film takes place before her death and after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016). There are rumors that Iron Man will make an appearance in Black Widow.







