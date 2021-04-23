Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Says Timothe Chalamet Was Her “First Boyfriend” | Entertainment

Pop icon 24 year old girl Madonna spoke about his career ambitions and love life in a rare interview with Vanity Fair.
In the Facetime open discussion published in the magazine’s May issue, Leon recalls attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and the Performing Arts in Manhattan, where the “Beautiful Boy” actor Timothe Chalamet was also a student.
She confirmed after years of speculation that they had a romantic relationship during their stay at the prestigious school that was the basis of the movie “Fame”.
“I respect him (Chalamet) a lot, we were a small object. My first boyfriend.” she said of the Oscar nominated actor.
While Leon didn’t offer too much information about the high school romance, Chalamet had already thought about attending a party with Leon and Madonna.
“It was actually a really fun night… Madonna was with us dancing a bit and my mate Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together,” the “Call Me By Your Name” star said. during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show in 2017.
“I don’t usually talk about that stuff, but it was a good night,” he added.
Although Leon – known as Lola to her friends – has nothing but great things to say about her ex, she has since left their teenage romance. She is currently dating hairstylist Jonathan Puglia.
Leon may have a low profile on social media – she only recently joined Instagram – but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy.
The trained dancer and model has forged her own path working with fashion brands such as Stella McCartney and Adidas and was recently announced as the new face of the Marc Jacobs spring 2021 campaign.
While she has yet to launch an acting career, Leon told Vanity Fair that she would love the “challenge” of playing Mother Teresa in a movie.
