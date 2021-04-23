Bollywood celebrities who revealed they were threatened by the underworld





Celebrities who revealed to be threatened by the underworld Bollywood and the shady business of the underworld are two subjects that always intrigue audiences. Several celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Monica Bedi, etc. would have had deep ties to the underworld. While the entire Bollywood-underworld connection has been in the limelight for a long time now, we take a look back when top celebrities made shocking revelations of being threatened by the ‘bad world’. Shah Rukh Khan Not once but twice, but the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has received several threats from the underworld. In 1998, he was approached by producer Nazim Rizvi and Bharat Shah for a movie but the actor turned down the offer. Rizvi continued to insist on the Zero actor and also sent don Chhota Shakeel to meet him. Speaking of the encounter, SRK said India time, “I was scared and told Shakeel that I would listen to the story first and decide.” He added that he used to receive threatening calls on his cell phone from Abu Salem forcing him to work in his film. Salman khan The infamous Rajasthani gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman Khan who was in Jodhpur for hearing his blackbuck poaching case. “Salman Khan will be killed here in Jodhpur, then he will learn our true identity,” Lawrence told the media openly. Rakesh roshan The veteran actor and filmmaker was shot dead by the Mafia outside his Mumbai office in 2000. The attackers fired six shots, two of which hit him. Superstar Hrithik Roshan’s son once spoke about the shocking incident and said the accused shot his father for money. Accused sniper Sunil V Gaikwad, who shot Rakesh, was detained in 2020. Police said he had 11 murder cases and seven attempted murder cases registered against him. Ram gopal varma Controversial filmmaker reportedly received death threats from underworld ahead of 2013 film’s release Satya 2. The movie apparently had some dialogue digging don Chhota Rajan, which the gangster’s supporters didn’t like. “Based on an intercepted conversation, the Mumbai police gave me security… for various reasons, I cannot disclose the content of the threat. For some important reasons, I can’t say whether or not this threat to me is related to the content of Satya 2, ”Varma tweeted in 2013. Yash Chopra Filmmaker Yash Chopra reportedly received extortion calls from gangster Ravi Pujari, after which he wrote a letter to the police. And as a result, security has been stepped up outside his home in Mumbai. As reported by Mirror of Mumbai, a person claiming to be Ravi Pujari had repeatedly called the landline number of the Yash Raj Films office in the suburb of Oshiwara and demanded huge sums of money from Chopra. The caller threatened that if the protection money was not paid, the filmmaker would face “dire consequences,” a senior police official said. However, Chopra’s spokesperson denied the story and he himself never confirmed the news. Before him, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Research Actress Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi has also reportedly been threatened by the same gang.







