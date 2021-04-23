



NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig – bestselling author, Hollywood entertainment director and decorated US Army veteran – will appear as a guest speaker at The Gloucester Institute’s Emerging Leaders Program. The ceremony will take place practically this Saturday April 24, 2021.

Sergeant Major Craig will be aimed at graduates of the Emerging Leader program, a significant group of the best and brightest university leaders who have completed the Gloucester Institute’s intensive leadership training on the historic Holly knoll Campus. The program recruits exceptional students through a scholarship designed to train the next generation of world-class leaders. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to speak to young leaders who have graduated from the Gloucester Institute’s Emerging Leaders Program to share my own tumultuous and victorious times,” Sgt. Major Craig. “I look forward to talking about the challenges and opportunities facing our institutions, as well as providing a glimpse into the unique multifaceted life that students are about to embark on. I thank the Gloucester Institute for choosing me as a speaker and hope to participate. a direct impact on students. “ Sergeant Major Craig, who served United States of America for 32 years, winning 52 awards and decorations, is a bestselling author and head of entertainment. Previously, Sergeant Major Craig had a ceremonial film career at Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, where he managed Central Division theatrical sales and distribution. At Disney, sergeant Major Craig and his team generated a national record of $ 3.7 billion in 2019, powered by Avengers: Endgame ($ 858.3 M), The Lion King ($ 543.6 M), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($ 515.2M) among many other franchise titles, as well as the setting $ 3 billion National BO annual records twice previously, including 2018. In addition, Staff Sgt. Major Craig’s Disney’s theatrical distribution career also includes booking the Oscar-winning film COCO, as well as Black Panther which was nominated for seven Oscars which won three awards. Transcend his childhood dreams and achieve huge success in the armed forces as well as Hollywood, Sergeant Major Craig wants to ignite the passion among the graduates of the Gloucester Institute. Prior to the conference, the Gloucester Institute purchased 20 copies of its book “ Serve to Lead: Lessons of Adversity and Resilience from the Battlefield, Gridiron, and the Corporate World “to give to graduate students. To interview the sergeant Major Keith L. Craig, contact Ann maher from interdependent public relations to [email protected] or (949) 777-2489. About Keith L. Craig

Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig is an internationally bestselling author, who recently published “ Serve to lead . ” Sergeant Major is also an entertainment manager who is currently working Burbank, California at Walt Disney Studios, managing Central Division movie theater sales and distribution for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Previously, he served 32 years in the United States Army, retiring as Sergeant Major. His time of service has taken him across the world where he participated in 6 combat campaigns, led humanitarian and natural disaster operations, played professional football and oversaw the creation of training programs for seniors. In addition to his primary roles at Disney, Craig is President of the company’s SALUTE Diversity Resource Group, responsible for supporting military veterans employed by the studio, helping them integrate, strengthen and develop their careers, and provide a sense of community within the organization. About the Gloucester Institute

The Gloucester Institute is committed to providing an intellectually safe environment where ideas can be discussed and turned into practical solutions that produce results. Gloucester provides a peaceful place to restore and refresh leaders and to train and nurture emerging leaders. The Gloucester Institute continues the work and memory of Dr. Robert Russa Moton through programs, activities and maintenance of its historic house, Holly knoll. For more information visit www.gloucesterinstitute.org . SOURCE Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig

