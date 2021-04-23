Charming document on ‘Sesame Street’ shows how sunny days began





FILM CRITIC STREET GANG: HOW WE ARE SESAME STREET Classified PG. At the Landmark Kendall Square cinema. Quality: B + How did the phenomenon known as Sesame Street come about? Well, according to the charming and informative documentary Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street, it started in 1969 at the New York branch of the Public Broadcasting Service, where Joan Ganz Cooney, inspired by psychologist Lloyd Morrisett, wondered if a television show educating children was possible. A feasibility study indicated that this was the case. Cooney then approached a New York television director named Jon Stone, who brought in an artist named Jim Henson, who had created puppets known as Muppets. Stone also decided to create a setting that looked like a New York neighborhood and populated it with people from the same location. The result was dubbed Sesame Street (it could have been Hey, Stupid.). It was the height of the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights movement. The country was terribly divided. In the New York area, the new show first aired on UHF, then Channel 13 and became a smash hit. Soon it aired on PBS stations across the country except Mississippi. Directed by Marilyn Agrelo (Mad Hot Ballroom), Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street is a fascinating journey to the birthplace of the beloved cultural icon. We are reintroduced with artists such as Carroll Spinney (Big Bird) and Frank Oz (Bert), whose collaboration with Jim Henson (Ernie) was legendary and who would go on to portray Yoda in the Star Wars movies. Sonia Manzano (Maria), Emilio Delgado and Matt Robinson (Gordon) played prominent on-camera roles on the groundbreaking show. The prolific Joe Raposo, creator of It’s Not Easy Being Green (Kermit’s Song), and Christopher Cerf provided the iconic music for Sesame Street. Agrelo has amassed tons of archive footage, showing us the mostly happy and funny scenes behind the cameras. It also shows the surviving members of the original cast and their children, including Holly Robinson Peete. Matt Robinson, the first Gordon, wanted to voice a character of Muppet, who was uniquely black. The idea was rejected. Disappointed, Robinson left the series (his replacement was Roscoe Orman). We also meet such characters as Wanda the Witch, cameraman Frank Biondo, and Will Lee, who played shopkeeper Mr. Hooper. When Lee died, the writers also decided to put Mr. Hooper to death to teach the children what it meant when someone’s life ended. When the kid-like Big Bird struggles with the idea that his friend Mr. Hooper will never return, it will likely make you cry. We see guests like Stevie Wonder, BB King, Paul Simon, Jesse Jackson, Johnny Cash and yes, Cab Calloway. Of course, we also meet Oscar, Bert, Ernie, Kermit, Big Bird and the other Muppets. At this point in our collective miasma, it’s easy to wonder not only how we got to Sesame Street, but if we’ll ever get there.

