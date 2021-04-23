Bobby Brown found therapeutic masked singer | Entertainment





Bobby Brown found himself featured on “The Masked Singer” “Therapeutic”. The new edition star turned out to be The Crab on Wednesday (04.21.21) in the celebrity singing contest and he admitted that the show gave him much-needed ‘fun’ at a time when the world is fighting. against the coronavirus and he is still accepting the loss of two of his children, Bobbi Kristina, who died in July 2015 at the age of 22 and Bobby Jr., 28, died last November. He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It was something different. Something out of the box, you know? Something I could just hang out with and have fun with. “Especially during these times, I think we need a little laughter and a little fun around the world. “It was so much fun. I recommend any artist to experience it at least once in their life.” In his clues to the show, Bobby spoke of the trauma and tragedy he experienced throughout his life, but found out he was on stage as the Crab Cathartic. He said, “It keeps me going, you know? I’m an artist. I love performing on stage. I can’t wait to come back. It was definitely therapeutic for me.” 52-year-old singer and wife Alicia Etheredge watched every episode of the show with their young children, Cassius, 11, Bodhi, five, and Hendrix, four, and despite her efforts to talk them out, they knew that he was the star behind the crustacean costume. He said: “I couldn’t tell them at all, so I had to tell my kids a little lie, but they guessed it right off the bat because we sing so much in the house and my kids know my sounds. so they guessed right away … bat that it was me. “I kept saying, ‘No it’s not daddy! How could that be daddy? Daddy is here with you. I can’t be there and here at the same time.'”

