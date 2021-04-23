Entertainment
4 iconic Bollywood characters as signs of the zodiac
We predicted the zodiac signs of some iconic Bollywood characters we all love! Check out this list of famous Bollywood characters like Geet, Ved, Poo, and Anjali Sharma as zodiac signs.
Bollywood is something that has influenced us all in one way or another. He’s given us many iconic and memorable characters, from Gabbar by Sholay to Geet by Jab We Met. Bollywood is for some a way to escape from the dull and monotonous reality, while for others it is simply a means of entertainment.
When it comes to iconic Bollywood characters, we’ve compiled a few and predicted which zodiac sign they’re most likely to belong to based on their personality traits and good qualities. So here are 4 famous Bollywood characters such as the signs of the zodiac.
Poop (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham)
Leo
Who is not a fan of Poo? After all, she is pretty, hot and tempting! Pooja aka Poo is fierce, fiery, daring and uninhibited. His personality is very similar to that of Leos. She loves attention and is a quintessential leader and never a follower. She lives life on her terms and isn’t afraid to be in the spotlight!
Anjali (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)
Aries
People born in Aries are enthusiastic, fun and adventurous. They are full of life and can easily brighten up a dull day. Kuch Kuch Hota Hais Anjali Sharma too, just like the Aries natives, is daring, ambitious, outgoing and fun to be around.
Geet (Jab we met)
Balance
It would be an understatement to call Geet talkative! She can talk to anyone about anything at any time of the day! His personality resembles that of Librans. Libras are also social butterflies who can easily befriend people and are energetic, sassy, and outgoing. They love each other like Geet and are always ready to meet new people!
Ved (Tamasha)
Sagittarius
Tamasha is a movie we all have a soft corner for! This is mainly because of Ved whose confusion and journey of self-discovery are very relatable. Ved’s outgoing character, love of travel and adventurous spirit resemble that of Sagittarians. He doesn’t want to live a boring life and wants to be free.
