Giorgio Armani takes a sustainable approach to the Oscars | Entertainment





Giorgio Armani took a “do more with less” approach to the Oscars. The 86-year-old fashion designer has dressed Hollywood’s biggest names every year, but this weekend will be noticeably different, with Armani “reusing a few styles” to reduce the impact on the environment. When asked if he had reduced his resources before the ceremony on Sunday evening (25.04.21), he replied to WWD: “Yes, I did, especially because there were less. On top of that, and most significantly, we take a sustainable approach, do more with less, even to dress up the red carpet, reusing a few styles instead of throwing them away after an outing, with a huge waste of skills and resources My designs are timeless and can be worn on many occasions. “And I’m happy that the celebrities I’ve been involved with have enthusiastically embraced this initiative. Cate Blanchett, for example, has worn the same dresses over and over. And in December, for the opening night of La Scala in Milan, many artists “This is a very important aspect for me: having a conscience counts, even at the height of glamor.” Meanwhile, Armani insisted the red carpet is still important despite the fact that fashion shows have gone virtual over the past year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it provides a “loophole” “. He explained, “Red carpet fashion always counts, in my opinion, as a moment of escape and dream, which is probably more relevant now than it ever has been. I say this from the point of view of a very pragmatic creator and entrepreneur. I understand a momentary lack of interest now that things have gone virtual, but it will matter again, and it already is. “ However, he admits that social media has much more of a brand’s “revenue and success impact” than red carpet events. He added: “It’s about prestige and dreams, but these lead to dollars and cents. What I’m saying is red carpet exposure doesn’t lead to commercial success. of a certain item, not because for the red carpet we produce special tailor-made products or but the red carpet creates a popular aura: something intangible and difficult to define that nevertheless increases prestige and attraction gravitational brand. That said, social media today has a lot more impact on the revenue and success of specific pieces than ever before, even for a timelessly elegant label like mine. “

