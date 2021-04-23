‘The Simpsons’ recast gay character with gay actor





“The Simpsons” replaced another role of Hank Azaria. Julio, a Cuban gay character will now be played by a Cuban gay actor: Tony Rodriguez. Most will know Julio as Marge’s hairstylist and ex-Waylon Smithers lover on the long-running comedy series, which recently faced an assessment of the diversity of its characters. The re-casting began with Apu d’Azaria, who the white actor said perpetuated damaging stereotypes about Indian Americans. “Tonight I’m making my debut in The Simpsons as a gay, Cuban Julio,” Rodriguez, a longtime Upright Citizens Brigade artist, written on Instagram last month. “It’s a dream come true for me and I was already a living cartoon.” The comedian made an offer for the role in February on social media. “Over the past two years, I’ve seen myself on the show more, and by that I mean specifically the role of Julio, who’s gay like me, is Cuban like me.” Rodriguez said in an IGTV video The move comes after months of soul searching for the creators of “The Simpsons” and after criticizing the character Apu. In an interview with Dax Shepherd on his “Armchair Expert” podcast, Azaria expressed remorse. Julio is best known as Marge Simpson’s hairstylist and Waylon Smithers’ ex-lover. FOX “Part of me feels like I have to go and see all the Indians in this country and apologize personally,” he told Shepherd. “And sometimes I do.” Azaria was initially on the defensive on the role, after Hari Kondabolu, an American comedian of Indian descent, first called “The Simpsons” for their callous portrayal of Indian immigrants in his 2017 documentary ” The problem with Apu ”. Azaria has also since resigned as the voice of black character Carl Carlson, who will now be played by actor Alex Dsert, a leading actor featured in a number of animations, including Disney XDs’ Spider-Man: Maximum. Venom “and Adult Swims” Mr. Pickles. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos