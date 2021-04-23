Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley lead new ‘Romeo and Juliet’: NPR

toggle legend Rob Youngson / PBS

Why do people still play Romeo and Juliet? This is the question for distorting a reference.

This is not the issue because there is something wrong with the part or with the production of the part or with the updating of the part; it’s just, really, a question. What makes things last? What makes people want to see them again and again? (And please don’t say “quality.” It’s quality sometimes, but it certainly isn’t always quality, and even in Shakespeare’s world but certainly outside of it, attempts to correlate work greatness with cultural insight and permanence will transform you into a human shrugged emoji.)

Maybe that’s because a love and hate affair and the terrible job of trying to beat the second with the first always seems timely. And it is now, like Great performance on PBS presents a new take on the play. This version was intended as a theatrical race produced by the National Theater in London for the summer of 2020; we know how it turned out. But rather than let the production planned on the vine die, they decided to rethink it as a film for television.

The fundamentals, as they say, are solid: Josh O’Connor (recently seen playing a miserable Charles on The crown) and Jessie Buckley (recently seen, among others, in the movie Charlie Kaufman I think of the end of things) Play as Romeo and Juliet, not as star-eyed teenagers, but as lustful and trapped young adults. The rest of the cast includes Tamsin Grieg as Juliet’s Frozen Mother, Lucian Msamati as The Meaningful Brother, Fisayo Akinade as Mercutio and Shubham Saraf as Benvolio. Director Simon Godwin had never made a movie, but he has a great theatrical pedigree in fact, he is currently artistic director of the Shakespeare Theater Company here in DC.

It’s an interesting and fresh production of the play that particularly harshly shuns any ingenuous notion of Juliette; Buckley plays Juliet as a woman trapped and bound by obligation, and her instant attraction to O’Connor’s Romeo feels, to both of them, less like a blush from the twinkling starlight and more like the way the adult and unhappy people can shoot in each other’s direction for the simple reason that they saw someone else as a beacon of hope.

But what makes this film more than a beautiful addition to Shakespeare’s tales and tales is news that has little to do with it. Romeo and Julietfounding love and hate. Instead, because of the way it is produced and shot, this is one of the most poignant and touching love stories on the theater itself that could possibly result from the devastation. that the pandemic has caused to the performing arts.

The cast and crew filmed at the Lyttelton Theater in London, and when the play starts it feels like a rehearsal: actors sitting in a circle, no sets, costumes or props to speak of, everyone has the air to enter the street. . At first, skeletal structures replace real sets: an actor walks through a free-standing door without a wall around it or sits on an ornate chair in a huge empty space without adornments. But little by little, over the course of history, the theater becomes their Verona, their clothes evolve into minimalist but significant costumes, and what was imagined begins to become reality.

It’s my personal bias, I admit, that theaters are the closest thing to magical places. Not just when they’re full of people, loud with music and theater, but even when they’re not. Empty theaters seem to have memories, as if every performance that takes place there leaves a few specks of dust that still float. The people who work in live theater will break your heart when they try to explain what it means to not go into theaters at all for a year in part because theater closures represent economic devastation, in part. especially for the most vulnerable among them, but also because if you want to see a passionate and beautiful romance that always seems to be about to end in disaster, hang out with people who depend on the future of live performance spaces in 2021.

It’s efficient and captivating production that pushes you like the best R&Js doing, in the sense of thinking, “Don’t do it! Don’t take the poison!” even when we know that he will take it, because he has to, because it is the part. But it’s also a moving document that shows the cavernous spaces and folding tables and the impossibly high walls and ceilings that make theaters spellbinding and beautiful. May we all be under their bondage together very soon.

Romeo & Juliet debuts on Great Performances on PBS on April 23.