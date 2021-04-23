Entertainment
Earth Day weekend events encourage outdoor fun
This weekend’s Maury County event roundup is all about getting out and enjoying a bit of Mother Nature, plus plenty of fun and entertainment.
1. Earth Day Events
Earth Day is all about getting out and being in nature, which can be both fun and educational for all ages.
Columbia Parks & Recreation will host Eco Engagement at Riverwalk Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Take the kids for a fun day filled with crafts, demonstrations, nature walks, and other activities.
Spring Hill Parks & Recreation will host an event for young archaeologists and those who like to get their hands dirty. It’s “Can you dig it?” The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evans Park and will feature plenty of hands-on artwork and other activities, such as sifting through the sand for fossils, geodes and arrowheads. Other activities will include “exploring the swamp” for lizards, frogs and other aquatic creatures.
2. Opening day of Higher Pursuits on the river
Living near the Duck River offers several fun options, including getting into a kayak and floating along its streams on a beautiful summer day.
While the weather is not quite summer seasonal yet, Higher Pursuits, 3114 Cheeks Bend Road, will begin its paddling season starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Enjoy a day on the river with friends, as well as other kayaking and canoeing enthusiasts as you descend the 5.5 mile Cheeks Bend Road, one of Maury County’s best must-see experiences you must try at least once. Although once is often never enough if you’ve already spent the afternoon floating on the River Duck.
For more information on booking, as well as rental options for various kayaks, visit www.HigherPursuits.com or call (931) 840-8575.
3. Free Shred-It Day at Morning Pointe
Identity theft is no joke and an easy way to prevent it is to not leave a paper trail that contains all the vital information needed.
The Morning Pointe Alzheimer Center of Excellence, 1003 McCutcheon Creek Lane in Spring Hill, will be hosting a free Shred-It Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Bring all documents, transaction records and other financial records to the Morning Pointe campus, where the center will shred and dispose of them properly, and all free of charge.
For more information, contact Morning Pointe by calling (931) 451-0950.
4. Ricky Skaggs Benefit for Christ Chapel Church
It’s always a good time when you have the opportunity to attend a concert at Rory Feek’s Homestead Hall Concert Barn.
It’s even better when you not only get the chance to see a legendary artist do what they do best, but it’s also for a good cause.
Ricky Skaggs will be headlining a special benefit concert Sunday starting at 7 pm at the venue, 4544Highway 431. Skaggs will be joined by his wife Sharon White and Jimmy Fortune, along with other special guests.
The concert, which also includes a silent auction and food provided by Marcy Jo’s Mealhouse, will help raise funds for Christ Chapel Church to build a new church on 47 acres of land she purchased right next to highway 431.
Tickets cost $ 100 for general admission and $ 300 for VIPs, which allows for early access and priority seating in the first three rows, along with other special freebies.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.
5. More live entertainment
If that wasn’t enough, this weekend will host another huge series of concerts and shows across the county.
The Tennessee Stills Band will perform at Puckett’s in downtown Columbia starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Afternoons will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 E. 5th St., starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The Hearty Hog food truck will also be parked in Asgard, starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
Grafted culture will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia from 6 p.m. Friday.
Cochise County will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.
Zac Whitley will perform at Tuck’s Place, 102 Depot St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Boondox, 3543 highway 431, will host nearly a dozen MC1 Nashville artists in a special showcase from 8 p.m. on Friday.
Don McKinnon will perform at Mt. Pleasant Grille, 100 S. Main St. at Mt. Pleasant, starting at 6 pm Fridays.
Herrick will perform at Puckett’s in downtown Columbia starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Natasia Greycloud will perform at Vanh Dy’s Upstairs Speakeasy Lounge in downtown Columbia from 6 p.m. Saturday.
Lawrence nemenz will perform at Bad Idea Brewing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Wyatt long will perform at Tuck’s Place starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Howlin ‘Hill, 475 Highway 99 in Lewisburg, will kick off its 2021 concert season with The Howlin brothers’ and The group of the Wentzel brothers from 7 p.m. Saturday.
San Rafael Band will be the featured artist of Music on the Ridge, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the scenic Amber Falls Winery & Cellars, 794 Ridgetop Road. John salaway will star artist Music on the Ridge on Sunday, with performances starting at 12:30 p.m.
Stranger than fiction and Judge Coltwill perform at Embers Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.
JL Fulks will perform at the Rebel Bar & Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Aaron Sparling will perform at Rebel Bar & Grill as part of its weekly Sunday Runday starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Jay Powell covers entertainment and events for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
