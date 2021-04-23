The Oscars are Hollywood’s biggest night. Is it worth listening to?

The shows are just fan service at its best

Maybe my love for the Oscar theater is old school, but reading gossip in the midst of fashion in the service of a popularity contest is good entertainment.

By Ani Bundel

The Oscars will finally close the 2020 film year on Sunday night – much later than ever in the year – and the drama of who will win is the most unpredictable in years.

Sadly, without the usual “awards season” to accompany the Oscar-ending awards parade, it’s not as dramatic or fun as it should be.

You might be wondering what ‘awards season’ is? Everything is designed to influence voters, apart from film festivals and special screenings. It’s the gossip we all consume: the flattering (or not-so-flattering) articles about the people behind the movies in trade magazines, the coup “shocking” revelations that fall during strategic voting hours that could hurt a favorite in the eyes of Academy voters, and the perfect quotes in interviews, like the director of “Parasite” Bong Joon Ho negotiates voters at the Oscars informing them that their little show is just a local party until they give him a statue.

These are also the red carpet images of world premieres of nominated films, the fashion spills over into magazine issues at the right time, the cover stories where a contestant hoping to overcome that Oscar bump reveals everything (or at least some) to an adoring audience. and, hopefully, tender-hearted voters.

That’s all everyone in Hollywood does to make sure Academy voters know you want this statue without being too obvious about what you want. In short, it is the real performance of an actor’s life.

And, because of the pandemic, there were far too few of them this year.

It won’t last: An avalanche of films shortlisted during the pandemic will arrive this fall, competing for Academy votes in the fiercest competition the film industry can ever see. This will kick the preseason into overdrive – and I’m all here to get the gossip mills to start spinning again. I’m breathlessly waiting for the return of the behind-the-scenes revealers, gorgeous dresses, and the craziest quotes. The Oscars might never award themselves the best drama, but I certainly do.

Worst of all, it should have been the most interesting Oscar race in decades. While many usual suspects waited for the pandemic to return to screens, a very different list of actors, directors and films than anyone would have predicted last February resulted in the most historically diverse nominee lists. in several categories. Plus, everything is on hold this year, which would normally be an opportunity for a whole new group of A-listers to fight for their big shot at fame.

But unfortunately, there are no red carpets, and there are Zoom calls instead of press conferences. It’s hard to see how this won’t (once again) be the lowest-rated Oscars in history.

I may be in the minority in my love for the drama adjacent to the Oscars. The so-called problem of how political politics are too important to the Oscar has been a problem Hollywood has struggled with externally for decades. Over the past 20 years, this has given rise to the widely held view that the performances for getting the Oscars often outweigh those for which the Oscars are awarded.

And so, since Harvey Weinstein ran such a successful campaign for “Shakespeare in Love” in 1999 that he beat Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan” for Best Picture at the Oscars, there have been moves to shorten “awards season” to limit the campaign.

The current season begins with the Venice and Toronto film festivals at the end of August and ends with a gold medal at the Oscars. In between there are various other festivals and awards, including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTAs, and Film Critics Associations, some of which are considered pointers and others are not. In total, when the Oscars were slated for April, that meant more than seven months of campaigning for a nomination, then a victory.

In 2003, the first step was taken to shorten that timeline by moving the Oscars to the end of February; a more recent effort put last year’s Oscars on the second weekend in February. There was only one weekend left between the Oscars and a suddenly very busy January, as all the award-giving groups rushed to organize their ceremonies before they became unnecessary.

Whether the shortest awards season of all time was followed by the longest and least traditional of this year is what big dramas are normally made of. Hollywood wanted the campaign and the schmoozefests to end? The pandemic has provided.

But the sudden calm showed how the fans really played a role. Like WWE trying to perform in a silent stadium, award movies without all the gossip, magazines, and interviews about anything but the movie that normally accompany their deployments to interest us turn out to be nothing more. than a very knowledgeable two hours of entertainment.

There were quite a few. (Did you know Emerald Fennell, nominated for best director, turns 18?) But it wasn’t quite enough. We want a little meaningless drama with our dramas – and almost every year the Oscars deliver.

Ani Bundel is a cultural critic who has written regularly since 2010. Her work can also be found at Elite Daily and Telly Visions of WETA where she also co-hosts “Telly Visions: The Podcast”. Follow her on Twitter at @anibundel.