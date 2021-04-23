Entertainment
‘Shadow and Bone’ moves so fast it’s practically RussianExBulletin
Netflix
Let’s get rid of the cheap joke at the very top, just so we don’t have it over our heads for the entire review:
Don’t be misled by its title. Shadow and bone does not, in this case, refer to the two things James Bond does in every movie.
Ok, well, it’s out of our systems, let’s move on.
Shadow and bone is a fantastic new 8-episode series based on a trilogy of best-selling books by Leigh Bardugo. It is full of characters, places, twists and it must be said very, very familiar fantasy elements, including, but not limited to: characters who possess the ability to control various elements (wind, water, fire, of course, but also: machines, and even bodies); a Big Dark Thing (in this case, a monster-haunted shadow wall known as The Fold) who is prophesied to be defeated by a Chosen One (a Sun-Summoner, who controls the light); the fact that the aforementioned elected official is not of noble origin, but a reluctant commoner who must be trained by stern teachers until she accepts and masters her gift, etc., etc., etc.
There are surface differences that define Shadow and bone aside: instead of serving yet another vaguely medieval alt-Britain, the series takes Tsarist Russia as its starting point, which gives every aspect of its names of sets, costumes, architecture, vehicles and weapons a certain singular appeal. ; thought Dr Zhivago, if Omar Sharif bypassed Yuriatin by shooting flames from his hands.
Another novelty: the kingdom in which Shadow and bone The whole is entirely populated by humans. This means that when the series chooses to tackle the topic of racial tension, it isn’t framed in the usual high fantasy coding (elves hate dwarves, humans hate orcs, etc.). Instead, the citizens of the alt-Russia kingdom of Ravka resent and distrust our main character Alina (Jessie Mei Li) because her features reflect her status as a “demi-Shu”. (The Shu, in the series, are the inhabitants of Shu Han, a kingdom of alternative China far to the south.) It doesn’t matter to them that Alina was born in Ravka, and that she indeed serves as a cartographer in his army. at the start of the series. Their ignorant and reflexive contempt is just another obstacle in its path, an obstacle too familiarly real and devoid of any high fantasy mystical provenance.
But what really sets the series apart are its clever storytelling choices, which prioritize a crisp, propulsive narrative over the type of majestic, ruminative world-building for the sake of world-building that takes away so many series. potential epic fantasy. The series doesn’t open with an endless scroll of bombastic explanatory text that throws millennia of this world’s history into our towers. Instead, we open up on Alina, drawing a map.
Making Alina a military cartographer gives Shadow and bone a chance to orient ourselves in this world just by looking over her shoulder as she works, we see the fold, the great sea of shadow that crosses the kingdom of Ravka and many cities that we will visit during the series. (You can always check out this kingdom’s book map online while you watch, as the series neglects to let us know if a place we are visiting is east of the fold or west of it; knowing that would be helpful.)
Yes, there are a few occasions when two or more characters exchange information about the history of this world exactly like no one ever does in real life, but they move on quickly and efficiently, without getting in the way. This sense of eagerness is helped, strangely enough, by the need to serve the series’ many main characters, including Mal (Archie Renaux), Alina’s childhood friend; Kaz (Freddy Carter), a malicious criminal looking for a bounty; Inej (Amita Suman), a knife wielding spy employed by Kaz; Jesper (Kit Young) a charming sniper; and General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), a dark and brooding figure who takes Alina under his dark and brooding wing.
That’s a lot of people to follow, and when you put in the mix Nina (Danielle Galligan), a courtesan with something extra, Matthias (Calahan Skogman), a stoic soldier and Baghra (the great Zo Wanamaker), the master of Alina’s severe magical tasks, you might be tempted to keep a cheat sheet handy.
But you probably won’t need it, because Shadow and bone has been painstakingly constructed to fit its medium, which is excessive viewing. Scenes start and stop precisely when they need to, when they have completed their narrative task. We move from character to character just as we find ourselves increasingly curious about what they’ve been up to since we last saw them. And most importantly, the episodes end on hangers that push you to start the next episode. (That trend extends to the series finale, which ends up finally reuniting several of its disparate main characters, in a way, and triggering them on a new adventure that will await a Season 2 pickup.)
Yes Shadow and bone does not quite provide the characteristic level of nuance and difficult chronological complexity of The witcher and it no longer descends easily, and seems expressly intended to make long weekend afternoons go by faster.
