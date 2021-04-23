Kabir Bedi recalls when Parveen Babi and Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida had a verbal argument at a restaurant in Rome

Actor Kabir Bedi shared an incident when Parveen Babi and Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida had a tiff at a restaurant in Rome. He read an excerpt from his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor, during a media interaction.

Kabir said Gina invited them to her home to meet a gathering of friends. She then took them to a private dinner at an exclusive restaurant.

“The evening with Gina started off badly. From the moment Parveen and I were ushered into her living room… she ignored Parveen… she was only talking to me. I tried to include Parveen but that didn’t quite work … I could feel Parveen’s anger rising but didn’t want to be rude to the legendary Gina Lollobrigida in her own home. Things didn’t get better and we left her after a cocktail at Gina’s we went to Rome … to a restaurant whose name I forget. It had a fancy vibe … a band was playing ballroom music near a dimly lit dance floor Parveen and I were shown to our table and seated in front of Gina … “Let’s dance” said Gina taking my I followed her to the dance floor as Parveen looked annoyed … She looked at Parveen and said: “She is very beautiful, I smiled in appreciation .. we went back to our table”. he told Bollywood H ungama while reading.

“Gina finally settled in and turned to speak to Parveen.” And you, my dear, what are you doing here? “she said queenly” following the star? I was too surprised to react. It was an undisguised attack by a star I admired on the woman I loved. How react? .. she pissed off my wife. Parveen responded razor sharp, rapier quick before I could think of anything. ‘No dear’ she said with a deadly glint in her eyes, ‘I’m with my man because I have a man.’ ‘Oh my God’ Gina surprise ‘she is smart, this one is very smart, ”Kabir added.

Recently, Kabir had recounted a series of fascinating and memorable anecdotes which he wrote in his book. When his book was called cinematic, he hoped the book would be suitable for the screen or for a series. The actor spoke about his journey in film, television and theater, and shared the ups and downs he has faced in life.