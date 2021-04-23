ABC sells its advertising inventory for the Oscars





3:18 p.m. PDT 04/22/2021



through



Alex weprin





Disney, Warner Bros. and Apple are among the advertisers, with trailers for upcoming films to be featured by their stars.

The Oscars have exhausted … TV advertising space. It’s not much of a surprise, but The Walt Disney Co. says they’ve used up all of their advertising inventory for Sunday’s Oscars airing. While there are doubts about potential TV ratings, the Oscars remain one of the most watched live (non-NFL) events on TV, making it a big draw for marketers. , many of whom are willing to pay a heavy price. Last year’s show averaged 23.6 million viewers. In particular, the awards show is a popular place to launch new movie trailers for upcoming theatrical releases. And with the reopening of theaters across the country, ABC will roll out a new format for these premieres, with stars of upcoming films sharing their favorite movie theater experience ahead of the trailers airing. “This format reinforces the theme of this year’s show (Bring your love movie) and celebrates the long-awaited return of the in-person movie experience, ”the company said in a statement. Another big change from years past: Many nominees are already available on streaming services. Advertisers for the entertainment space include Warner Bros., Apple, Walt Disney Studios, Disney +, and Searchlight. Other advertisers on the show include Google, Rolex, Cadillac, Verizon, Gray Goose, Honda, General Motors, and Airbnb. We pride ourselves on the progress and flexibility that the Academy and our production team put into making this an unforgettable event. We have all-star programming and a one-off in-person show, said Rita Ferro, president of Disney advertising sales in a statement. The later date of the event gives consumers even more time to watch the nominated films than in the past, from the comfort of their own homes. It also paved the way for even more activations and allowed us to expand our advertising offering for sponsors in the linear, digital and social areas before and after the show.







