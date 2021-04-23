Daily horoscope for April 23, 2021

In this April 23 daily horoscope, the resident of Bustle Mecca Woods astrologer, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect each sign of the zodiac. Below is an overview of how astrology will affect our lives today.

The emphasis on quality over quantity continues with the moon still in thoughtful Virgo. Early in the morning, the moon teams up with the value-driven Venus in Taurus, which helps us to be focused and intentional with our time and resources. This theme continues as the go-getter Mars enters an emotional but safety-focused Cancer towards the start of the day. With Mars in Cancer, we were motivated by our emotions. As a result, we seek to get involved in things that give us a level of safety, comfort and reliability.

Since Mars in Cancer spends the day under the influence of the moon in an organized Virgo, sticking to the routine will be especially helpful today. However, the Virgo moon opposing Misty Neptune in Pisces at the end of tonight, have been encouraged to post routines that no longer work, too restrictive or strict.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and be sure to check out your April 2021 monthly horoscope.

If it’s been a while since you’ve organized your space or decluttering, today is a good day to do it. Cleaning up your surroundings can help lift your mood and clear your head.

Your brain is buzzing today, which could lead to a creative breakthrough or a brilliant new idea. Don’t hesitate to show off your skills or talents, as it could lead to something right.

You might be focused on money and security today, which makes it a good day to start a budget or savings plan for a future purchase or investment. In terms of earning power, know your worth.

If you are feeling unmotivated or lazy, your energy is coming back strong today as the cosmos blesses you with the fuel and confidence to move forward. Take baby steps though.

It’s time to back things up a bit, especially as your energy levels drop. A time of rest or solitude is necessary to fill your cup. Also, a matter of money works when you least expect it.

Instead of comparing yourself to others, look for ways to collaborate with or learn from people who are in the places you want to be. That said, embrace your individuality.

You are focused on your goals today and if you are making decisions trust your instincts because they are perfect. If you are facing competition or increased pressure on the work front, stay cool. You got this.

If you are considering going back to school or embarking on a new field of study as a way to make a project a reality, you have the green light. As you move forward, don’t be afraid to take a risk on something new.

As job opportunities and vacancies evolve, now is the time to negotiate what you want and ask for more. There’s a good chance you can get it. With money, watch your spending. Set aside emergency funds.

Romance is always a hot spot for you because a sexy person might get your attention. Although for relationships in general, expect to be challenged around compromise and boundaries. Be true to yourself.

If you’re not feeling well, now is a good time to get back on track, especially when it comes to your health and well-being. Use your energy wisely. Simplify your life.

You get a burst of energy today when it comes to your creativity, which could help you turn an idea into gold. Be confident in your talents because there is something special about you. Love heats up too.