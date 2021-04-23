Northam further eases COVID restrictions





Governor Ralph Northam today announced that sports and entertainment venues in Virginia may begin operating with increased capacity and that social gathering limits will increase as of Saturday, May 15. The announcement comes as vaccinations continue to rise in the Commonwealth and more than half of all adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All Virginians aged 16 and over are now eligible for the vaccine. Governor Northam made the announcement in a new video message available below. It’s good news that half of all adults in Virginia have had a chance so far, Gov. Northam said. The number of vaccinations is on the rise and the number of COVID-19 cases is significantly lower than it was earlier this year. So we were able to start relaxing some of the mitigation measures. We’ve taken some more focused action this week, and we’ll be doing more next month. I am optimistic that we can take further action in June. We are working to increase vaccinations even further and aim to lower capacity limits in June, hopefully through to the end. But some things need to continue, we all need to continue to wear masks, social distancing and encouraging each other to get vaccinated. This is how we take care of each other. The Commonwealth will continue to enforce mask wear and social distancing, even as trade restrictions are further relaxed. The main changes to the Sixth Amended Legislative Decree Seventy-Two will come into effect in approximately three weeks and will include: Social meetings:The maximum number of people allowed in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor environments and 250 people for outdoor environments. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Places of entertainment:Indoor and public entertainment venues will be able to operate at a capacity of 50% or 1000 people, compared to 30% or 500 people. External sites will be able to operate at a capacity of 50%, against 30% without a specific limit on the number of participants. Recreational sporting events:The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50 percent of capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50% of capacity, whichever is less. Alcohol sales:Restaurants may resume selling alcohol after midnight, and dining halls will no longer be required between midnight and 5 a.m. The full text of the Sixth Amended Legislative Decree Seventy-Two and the Ninth Emergency Public Health Ordinance is availablehere. Updated guidelines for specific sectors can be foundhere. Virginia has now administered more than 5.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and currently gives nearly 77,000 injections per day. More than 3.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, more than half of all adults in Virginia and more than 40 percent of the total population. Virginians over 16 can make an appointment for vaccination by visitingvaccinate.virginia.govor by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

