Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has COVID positive woman transported from Nagpur to Hyderabad for special treatment

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who recently tested negative after an episode of coronavirus, had a critically ill COVID-19 patient transported in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad on Friday for special treatment. Bharti, 25, who had lost nearly 85 to 90% of the use of her lungs due to COVID, with help from Soods, was taken to Wockhardt Hospital in Nagpur for treatment. Doctors had said she needed a lung transplant or special treatment which was only possible at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Soon after, Sood made contact with the directors of the Apollo hospitals and learned that there is a special treatment called ECMO in which the artificial pumping of blood occurs in the body in order to remove pressure from the lungs. The entire installation for this ECMO treatment had to come from Hyderabad with the six doctors, one day in advance, which is why the airlift had to be carried out in an air ambulance. The actor managed to sort things out and get Bharti treated at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Sood said: “The doctors told me the odds were 20% and asked if I still wanted to move on. I said, ‘Sure. She’s a young girl of 25. years and she will lead the battle. hard and she will come out stronger. That is why we took this chance and decided to bring in an air ambulance and the best team of doctors in the country to treat her. is doing well at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope all is well. She will recover and be back soon. “ This was likely the first case of COVID-19 when an air ambulance was used. Bharti’s father is a retired railway officer. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people and the number of positive COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly. In Bollywood, too, a large number of celebrities were infected within a few weeks. Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, was added on April 17 to the list of Bollywood celebrities to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda , Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan among others. Previously, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and a few others were also infected with the virus. Similarly, the 47-year-old actor took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital in Punjab on April 7. The actor took to his social media accounts to share a photo of the hospital. In addition to getting vaccinated against the deadly infection, the actor also launched ‘Sanjeevani – A Shot of Life’, an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and to raise awareness about the campaign. vaccination in the country. Meanwhile, on the cinema front, Sood recently announced a new film titled ‘Kisaan’, which will be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, “Acharya”. Sood will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-star ‘Prithviraj’, which is due out on November 5 this year.

