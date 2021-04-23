Entertainment
COVID videos of German actors spark controversy | Digital culture | DW
Using the hashtag #allesdichtmachen (which means ‘shut everything down’ or, literally translated, ‘tighten everything’), a series of videos in which dozens of leading German actors make brief statements was released on Thursday evening, and the campaign was quickly disseminated. went viral.
According to actors, the 50 or so videos should be understood as satirical takes of the German government’s COVID restrictions.
But the campaign is polarizing the cultural community and social media users across the country. While many have criticized it as tasteless or tasteless, COVID deniers are happy to find evidence to support their own criticism of the authorities’ handling of the pandemic.
“Close everything”
Among the actors who contributed to the series is Ulrich Tukur, better known in Germany as one of the investigators of the detective series. crime scene, and who also starred in the Oscar-winning film The lives of others (2006).
In his clip, Tukur calls on the government to shut down all businesses absolutely, instead of trying to determine which ones should be considered “essential services.” Even supermarkets should close, he said, to ensure that “not only our souls starve.”
“Once we’re all dead like a dodo, we’ll have escaped the virus,” he says.
Clearly meant to be understood as comedic overestimates, the main message of the videos is that the lockdowns are overkill and the media is acting like the mouthpiece for the government.
Directly reflecting this idea in his music video, Jan Josef Liefers, another crime scene “,” Thanks the media “for ensuring that” no unnecessary critical debate can distract us from approving the significant and always appropriate measures of our government “. The YouTube video had been viewed more than half a million times by Friday morning.
Liefers was among several stars who faced the public backlash as his post problematically reflected conspiracy theorists’ views on media serving as “state propaganda.” He responded by explaining in a Twitter thread that his video was to be seen “as an ironic commentary on media priorities” and walked away from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, along with all of them. COVID deniers.
Other stars of the weekly crime show were quick to condemn the video series, including Nora Tschirner and Christian Ulmen. “Is this a ‘Make cynicism great again’ campaign?” Tschirner asks in an Instagram post. “Today I am a little ashamed of my colleagues,” writes Ulmen.
“ Cynicism does not help anyone ”
Volker Bruch, best known internationally for his role as Inspector Gereon Rath in the television series Babylon Berlin, affirms in his clip that after a year of living with the pandemic, “he is afraid of not being afraid anymore”, and he summons the authorities: “Dear government, make us afraid again.”
Actor Elyas M’Barek, the star of the Fack Ju Ghte movies, commented on Bruch’s music video, that the Babylon Berlin The star had posted on Instagram: “Come on, this is absurd. What do you expect from the government here?” He asks, adding: “Cynicism doesn’t help anyone.”
Enthusiastic reactions from the far right
Among the most prominent politicians to endorse the campaign was Hans-Georg Maassen, the controversial former head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency who has also been accused of wooing the far right. Far-right AfD MP Joana Cotar also promoted the series of clips on Twitter as food for thought.
Some participants backpedal
Following the backlash, actors Wotan Wilke Mhring, Heike Makatsch and Meret Becker were the first to decide to remove their clips from the series.
Heike Makatsch, who has appeared in Hollywood films including resident Evil (2002), Love in fact (2003) and The Book Thief (2013), had contributed to a sketch in which she explained why she wouldn’t go to the door, even if the doorbell kept ringing. To be truly consistent in our measures to curb the spread of the virus, she stressed in the satirical clip, we shouldn’t even be opening the door to accepting packages and delivery services.
After stepping away from far-right ideologies in an Instagram statement, she also saw her contribution removed from the campaign’s Youtube channel.
Growing warnings from intensive care units
There have already been more than 80,000 deaths in Germany linked to COVID, as doctors in the country warn of shortages of supplies and beds for regular patients due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
With that in mind, comedian Jan Bhmermann criticized the campaign on Twitter, referring to a documentary showing how the pandemic is unfolding in an intensive care unit in Berlin. “This is the only video you should watch if you have issues with the corona restrictions,” he wrote, creating a hashtag playing on the original, #allenichtganzdicht, meaning, “they are not all there. “
German Minister of State for Culture Monika Grtters also reacted to the actors’ campaign in a statement on Friday afternoon. “Criticism and alternative suggestions belong to complex decision-making processes related to highly political issues, such as the Infection Protection Act,” said Grtters. “With all due respect to the freedom of art, I would have liked the actors involved in the ‘#allesdichtmachen’ campaign to clearly show more empathy for those affected by the coronavirus or those in the system health workers. ” She added that additional support for freelancers in the cultural sector was being implemented to compensate for their losses.
Producer behind the project also critical of the protection measures
According to legal details on the campaign’s website, which however was down on Friday morning, possibly due to high traffic, the series was produced by Munich-based production company Wunder Am Werk GmbH. Company owner Bernd K. Wunder confirmed to Spiegel magazine that he was the producer of the videos, but did not comment further on his intentions. “It’s art,” he said only.
Wunder’s Instagram account reveals his take on the pandemic, however, with him writing about the responsibility of people “participating in fear tactics” alongside a photo showing masked children confined to plastic learning spaces , adding that “the expression” coronazi “is therefore absolutely justified,” referring to one of the baggage terms created during the pandemic to denigrate those who are extremely strict in applying the rules to curb the infection.
