Sara Bareilles returns to Hollywood Bowl to promote live album





Returning to the crime scene seemed to Sara Bareilles a good way to promote her recently announced live album, “Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl,” and the singer-songwriter will therefore boost the release with a livestream concert back at the Bowl, but with about 17,500 people fewer than when the original concert was recorded. Bareilles announced Friday morning that the album “Bowl” will be released on May 21, preceded on May 7 by a streaming mini-concert bringing her back to the same location, to be seen on her YouTube channel. “Amidst the Chaos: Live” was recorded on November 2, 2019 on the last night of Bareilles’ first tour in six years, after taking time away from the concert stage to work on the musical “Waitress,” television series “Little Voice” and other projects. Variety was then thrilled with the former Los Angeles resident’s comeback show, saying, “For anyone who believes music can bring healing, even in the midst of such tremendous chaos, Bareilles can feel like nothing. less than a mezzo-sopranic angel administering … with healthy, non-angelic amounts of cartoon snark and swearing between songs. The live album will include all of the touring capper’s songs, which involves spreading it over two records on CD and three for the vinyl version. It includes all of the guest shots from that night, including the Americana Milk Carton Kids duo (seen above) joining her for “Someone Who Loves Me”, as well as vocal or instrumental cameos from Butterfly Boucher, her producer. T Bone Burnett and the Emily King opening act. The shortest performance Bareilles Channel will air on the 7th will have its own guest stars: its main castmates of the impending cast of the Peacock comedy series “Girls5Eva”, which premiered the day before. Renée Elise Goldsberry (renowned “Hamilton”), Paula Pell and Busy Philipps will join for a song Bareilles wrote for the show, which places her in a lead role as a member of a ’90s girl group. which meets after 20 years apart. The opening number of the live album, “Orpheus / Fire”, is available immediately with a pre-order and is also generally available streaming on most digital services. Bareilles recently spoke with Variety for a feature and talked about the upcoming release and the livestream to commemorate it. “I would never want to forget that night,” she said. “OOf course, with everything that happened (with quarantine), it also changed the meaning of this tour, of this recording. Everything just got a little more precious, because it kind of is.imbued with the experience of longing for it… Coming back to the Bowl in your physical space is truly special, as is having this recording to share. The album can be pre-ordered here. A tracklist for the collection, which mixes songs from her then-current album “Amongst the Chaos” with selections from “Waitress” and earlier parts of her catalog: Orpheus / Fire Poetry of dead men Eyes on you I choose you Love song Armor If I Can’t Have You (feat. Emily King) Miss Simone Someone Who Loves Me (feat. The Milk Carton Kids) A safe place to land You Matter To Me (feat. Solomon Dorsey) Bad Idea (feat. Butterfly Boucher) She was mine Unexplored No such Thing / Satellite call Let the rain King of everything Courageous Orpheus (feat. T Bone Burnett) Gravity (with Rob Moose) Holy honesty







