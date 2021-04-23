



Locker rooms for Bollywood celebrities At one point we all wondered what our favorite Bollywood celebs’ walk-in closets looked like. Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian made sure to give us a preview, but we always wondered what it looked like for style icons closer to home. But with the invasion of social media, we managed to get a glimpse. Check it out here. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi and Khushi’s walk-in closet has an old world charm and looks like a place you would like to spend a lot of time. A photo that went viral on Instagram saw Janhvi getting ready for a shoot with her crew. Along with a massive mirror and piles of shelves, the walk-in closet also has an adorable photo of the two sisters. Masaba gupta Masaba has probably one of the most accessible and simple wardrobes. His wardrobe has plenty of hanging space on three sides and the fourth wall has a massive mirror with all of his makeup essentials and a comfy chair in front of him. With plenty of light, this cabinet is the perfect place to click on a selfie. Sonam kapoor Sonam’s walk-in closet looks less like a wardrobe and more like a dream come true. The room has a huge mirror for which Sonam prepares followed by cupboards on two sides and a beautiful massive window that opens to the plants and a verdant view. When not in London, Sonam is often photographed in this beautiful room with wooden frames and natural sunlight. Gauri Khan It’s the home of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his suave interior designer Gauri Khan, so the walk-in closet is bound to be as big as their lavish home in Mumbai. With a pretty bathroom cabinet, the picture sees a gorgeous shoe rack against the backdrop of beautiful trees. Alia bhatt Alia moved into a new house in Juhu a few years ago. The pristine and quaint house was made by Richa Bahl and has a few interesting elements (including a chai bar) that you would like to incorporate into your home. Alia’s walk-in closet, often seen in her Youtube videos, is complemented with white accent details and a massive mirror with vibrant lights. Which celebrity wardrobe did you like the most? Tweet us @TimesNow and let us know …







