Sandlot Ham actor hilariously shares a sad TikTok about being a celebrity





Actor Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the 1993 classic The Sandlot, shares a funny TikTok that sheds light on his celebrity status.

The SandlotHam actor Patrick Renna shared a fun TikTok on what it’s like to be a celebrity. The baseball comedy is considered a classic ’90s film, although reviews were mixed when it was first released. Located in the 1960s,The Sandlot focuses on Scott Smalls (Tom Guiry), whose family is moving to Los Angeles. Although Smalls struggled to make friends at first, he soon joined the talented Benny Rodriguez (Mike Vitar) and his baseball team.The Sandlotfollows the group through a summer and the hijinks that follow. Renna’s Ham gets what is arguably the film’s most iconic line with “You kill me, Smalls. SinceThe Sandlot, Renna has worked regularly in film and television. He is a guest on a number of popular shows includingThe X-Files, IS, andBONE. Renna’s most recent film credit is the 2016 Horror ComedyFear, Inc. However, he also appeared in the since-canceled Netflix season 2.GLOW, where he played Cupcake, Rhonda’s wrestling alter-egoBritannica-obsessed super fan. Related: GLOW Characters Based On Real Wrestlers Considering Renna’s time in the business, he knows a thing or two about fame. It’s clear in a new TikTokwhere Rennaactes a meeting between himself and an imaginary fan ofThe Sandlot. Renna captioned the video “Always the maid of honorAdding to the hilarity. Discover Rennaby TikTok (viaJessica kleinschmidt) below: While the video is funny in itself, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s choice of music for “Lonely” makes it much better. The baseball field is also suitable. Renna’s TikTok shows that he is a good sport by being mainly associated with his role inThe Sandlot. Since the film’s release almost 30 years ago, it would be understandable if Renna got tired of talking about the film and Ham’s tagline, but it doesn’t seem to be. While it’s unlikely that Renna will have another similar iconic part, it’s good that he has been able to work steadily since the release ofThe Sandlot. It can be difficult for child actors to transition into more adult roles, but it looks like Renna didn’t have any issues with that. It helps thatThe Sandlotremains extremely popular; Disney + is developing a sequel TV series, and a prequel was in the works starting in 2018. At one point, theSandlotThe TV show was supposed to feature the original cast, so it stands to reason that Renna could reprise her role soon. In the meantime, I hopeThe Sandlotthe actor continues to produce hilarious TikToks like this. More: Aang And SpongeBob Have Been Playing Baseball Together Before Source: Patrick renna (Going through Jessica kleinschmidt) Why Darth Vader is confused that Obi-Wan Kenobis’ body goes missing

