DMX Family Announces Two Memorial Services This Weekend | Entertainment





DMX will be remembered with two memorial services this weekend. The hip-hop legend tragically died on April 9, at the age of 50, following a stint in an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2. And her loved ones will be in attendance at the Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday (04.24.21) at 10 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET) at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, which fans can watch live on official DMX. Youtube channel. The second service, dubbed Homegoing Celebration, will take place the following evening at 7:30 p.m. BST (2:30 p.m. ET). A statement explained that attendance is limited to family and close friends “solely due to health and safety guidelines” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tributes poured in for DMX following the sad news of his death, with Snoop Dogg among those paying tribute to him. The 49-year-old rapper praised the Gon Give It To Ya pornstar for his selflessness and for always putting others before him. He said: I would like to say that DMX wanted to glorify his relationship with God, and he was always pushing the right thing, and he was always trying to help others. And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose his angel to come home with him. He’s had his time here. “ Meanwhile, a posthumous DMX song was released earlier this month, starring Swizz Beatz and French Montana. Been To War is featured in Forest Whitaker’s “Godfather Of Harlem” series. Swizz had said in a moving tribute to his late friend: My brother would take care of everyone before taking care of himself. I’ve never seen a human like him the closest thing to a prophet, there’s only one DMX. The family of the ‘Party Up’ hitmaker – whose real name was Earl Simmons – confirmed his death in a statement which read: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our beloved, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, 50, has died at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being put into intensive care in recent days. Earl was a warrior who fought to the very end. He loved his family with all his heart and we treasure the times we spent with him. Earl’s music has inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. “

