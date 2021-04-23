Minneapolis Colby Hansen releases album of various genres – The Minnesota Daily

After his 2019 EP, Colby Hansen is back with eight new songs that groove loudly and smoothly.

Colby Hansen poses for a portrait on the University of Minnesota campus on Thursday, April 22. Hansen is a musician who has just released her long-awaited album: “For me, it was good to bring the end product to the world, after spending the last year on it.”

Combining the genres of indie-pop, neo-soul, hip-hop, techno and more, Colby Hansens’ new full album, Everything except the kitchen faucetIs exactly that. The eclectic influences of Minnesota-born musicians shine throughout the tracklist.

Officially released on April 7 but made available on streaming platforms on April 18, the project lasts just over 23 minutes.

Hansen recorded all of his parts for the project in his bedroom. She came in with a vision to create an album featuring a wide range of genres that also showcased the talents of her musical friends. Produced in a spirit of collaboration, the album is full of featured instrumentalists and singers.

It was a really fun time because I got to touch so many artists that otherwise I probably wouldn’t even have thought of reaching out, Hansen said. That’s really what the album is, just a great melting pot of genres and styles from a lot of my friends and myself.

From song to song, each track offers a new style and texture while maintaining a consistent tone for the entire project.

One moment you’re heading for the funky groove and hook of the chill hop banger, Drifting, and the next you’re tapping your foot on the soft synths and floating guitars of the indie-pop track 15 Again. With each of the eight songs offering something new, “Everything but the Kitchen Sink” is the one you start over as soon as it’s done to catch what you’ve been missing.

Hansen started working on the project at the start of the pandemic and ended up recording, producing and mixing the majority of the parts and songs herself. Jack of all trades, Hansen shows his talents on guitar, vocals, drums and even oud, a fretless string instrument from the Middle East. Her skills as a musician, however, stand out most clearly on her primary weapon of choice, the bass.

Having studied jazz bass performance at Portland State University, Hansens’ low-end grooves, tasty tones and crisp licks stand out on a project already filled with fantastic sounds.

Hansen started on drums at the age of 8, then turned to bass, intrigued by the role a bass could play in the soundscape.

A big reason was simply because I wanted to learn an instrument that had more melody and harmony, said Hansen. I love the low end, and it’s really like the basis of dance and dance music, I realized as I got older. It really moves your body in a different way than others.

Friend and star artist of the album, Jacob Jarchow aka Jarx, defends the Hansens approach to his music and his work on this album.

This [album] really reflects Colby as an artist just because he shows all of his influences, with all the different genres, Jarchow said. It really shows that she has a wide range as an artist. She is definitely in her stride to become a producer and definitely improves a lot with this album.

Much of the sound on Everything but the Kitchen Sink ”was inspired by Hansens’ current musical influences.

Independent artists like Men I Trust, electronic artists like Chris Lake, and neo-soul artists like Erykah Badu, and so many others have all influenced Colbys’ taste and, therefore, his music.

Local rapper Devin Barksdale aka Devinci, who also released an album in 2021, offers a sublime verse on the track Drifting. Barksdale admires Colbys’ versatility and hopes to work with her again.

The proof is in the pudding, I feel like when you listen to Colbys music, he says. Very rarely will you say it’s a specific type of genre that she does. Just because she’s kind of in her own wave doing her own thing.