Entertainment
Minneapolis Colby Hansen releases album of various genres – The Minnesota Daily
After his 2019 EP, Colby Hansen is back with eight new songs that groove loudly and smoothly.
Combining the genres of indie-pop, neo-soul, hip-hop, techno and more, Colby Hansens’ new full album, Everything except the kitchen faucetIs exactly that. The eclectic influences of Minnesota-born musicians shine throughout the tracklist.
Officially released on April 7 but made available on streaming platforms on April 18, the project lasts just over 23 minutes.
Hansen recorded all of his parts for the project in his bedroom. She came in with a vision to create an album featuring a wide range of genres that also showcased the talents of her musical friends. Produced in a spirit of collaboration, the album is full of featured instrumentalists and singers.
It was a really fun time because I got to touch so many artists that otherwise I probably wouldn’t even have thought of reaching out, Hansen said. That’s really what the album is, just a great melting pot of genres and styles from a lot of my friends and myself.
From song to song, each track offers a new style and texture while maintaining a consistent tone for the entire project.
One moment you’re heading for the funky groove and hook of the chill hop banger, Drifting, and the next you’re tapping your foot on the soft synths and floating guitars of the indie-pop track 15 Again. With each of the eight songs offering something new, “Everything but the Kitchen Sink” is the one you start over as soon as it’s done to catch what you’ve been missing.
Hansen started working on the project at the start of the pandemic and ended up recording, producing and mixing the majority of the parts and songs herself. Jack of all trades, Hansen shows his talents on guitar, vocals, drums and even oud, a fretless string instrument from the Middle East. Her skills as a musician, however, stand out most clearly on her primary weapon of choice, the bass.
Having studied jazz bass performance at Portland State University, Hansens’ low-end grooves, tasty tones and crisp licks stand out on a project already filled with fantastic sounds.
Hansen started on drums at the age of 8, then turned to bass, intrigued by the role a bass could play in the soundscape.
A big reason was simply because I wanted to learn an instrument that had more melody and harmony, said Hansen. I love the low end, and it’s really like the basis of dance and dance music, I realized as I got older. It really moves your body in a different way than others.
Friend and star artist of the album, Jacob Jarchow aka Jarx, defends the Hansens approach to his music and his work on this album.
This [album] really reflects Colby as an artist just because he shows all of his influences, with all the different genres, Jarchow said. It really shows that she has a wide range as an artist. She is definitely in her stride to become a producer and definitely improves a lot with this album.
Much of the sound on Everything but the Kitchen Sink ”was inspired by Hansens’ current musical influences.
Independent artists like Men I Trust, electronic artists like Chris Lake, and neo-soul artists like Erykah Badu, and so many others have all influenced Colbys’ taste and, therefore, his music.
Local rapper Devin Barksdale aka Devinci, who also released an album in 2021, offers a sublime verse on the track Drifting. Barksdale admires Colbys’ versatility and hopes to work with her again.
The proof is in the pudding, I feel like when you listen to Colbys music, he says. Very rarely will you say it’s a specific type of genre that she does. Just because she’s kind of in her own wave doing her own thing.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]