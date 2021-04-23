Oscars 2020 Flashback: Behind The Scenes In Hollywood Last Night

When the two men parted in the jumble of landscapes awaiting his turn on stage, I approached Lee and asked him what Bong had said to him. It turned out to be a story of Bongs’ young adulthood, as he translated American films for Korean theaters decades ago.

It was about Jungle fever, Lee said. He told me he made the subtitles for that! And there was more: Bong told Lee that he had learned a vital English skill from the 1991 Lees drama. He said that’s how he learned to curse!

It was hard not to think about it soon after, after the show, after Bong found himself accepting the Oscar for Best Picture. Others had already collected his trophies, which were too numerous for one person to wear. He was lost in a moment that awaits all Oscar winners after the speech, after the hugs, after the kisses, handshakes, selfies and high-fives.

Dragging himself backstage on the stage, looking a bit like someone who was delighted to be there, even though he wasn’t sure exactly or that is, the overwhelmed director crouched down to rest on a wooden riser next to an unglamorous red carpet strip, his wavy black hair hanging over his face.

The spectators expressed their concern for each other. Was he okay? These four Oscars had marked the whole world, a historic night for South Korean cinema. Obviously everything had blown the brilliant mind of the man.

Finally Bong looked up, shaking his head, smiling happily and expressing his disbelief with a single sentence shouted in English: What the fuck is going on !?

All I could think of was: The Spike Lees movie taught him well.

There won’t be many this year, although the producers are striving to create an Academy Award ceremony that brings a long-awaited sense of friendliness to attendees and viewers this Sunday. As of February 9, 2020, the world was still more than a month away from the quarantine lockdown.

There were no backstage masks. The term social distancing was unfamiliar. The news was full of reports of the coronavirus outbreak in China and its potential to spread to other countries, but the crisis had not yet reached the United States. No one was sure that would be the case. It was a happy state of ignorance, which was certainly not appreciated by those who were there.

The show will continue, but there will be no behind-the-scenes reporters this year. Thus, encounters like the exchange of Bong and Lees will likely go unnoticed as essential workers go about their business. Small moments in the history of cinema will evaporate.

This is why it seems useful to remember now. Last year in Vanity Fairbehind the scenes summary, I wrote: Brad pitt rode a wave of sweetness to his first acting Oscar. Eminem surprised everyone by covering Lose Yourself, 18 years after winning best song. Joaquin phoenix came back shaken, and René Zellweger was dazed with joy.

Here’s how it all happened:

The Oscars themselves are always the first to arrive at the ceremony, but never before the final countdown to the show. With most of the stars still on the red carpet, a backstage freight elevator opened and a white-haired man pushing a cart full of nightly rewards guided him through security to his position just outside. right curtain side of the stage.

He rolled right past where Bong would almost collapse at the end of the night, holding one of the trophies.