What’s Coming and Coming to Netflix in May 2021 | Entertainment

Netflixs May’s lineup is proving to be eventful with plenty of premieres and comebacks to suit all tastes.

Lucifer and The Kominsky method say goodbye with the arrival of their last seasons and Master of None made a comeback after four years. Jupiters’ legacy debuts with Love, death and robots: Volume 2. And don’t miss part 2 of Selena: the series which happens at the beginning of the month.

Below, check out the full lineup of what’s coming and going from the streamer in May.

Available this month on Netflix:

May to be confirmed

AlRawabi School for Girls NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amy Tan: Unintentional Memory (2021)

HALSTON NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Crazy for each other NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Racket Boys NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ragnarok: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 1

Aliens stole my body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the future

Back to the future part II

Back to the future III

Barney and his friends: Season 13

Barney and his friends: Season 14

Best of the best

Death again in the gravestone

notting hill hugh grant julia roberts

Notting hill (Credit: Everett Collection)

Due date

Have fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobra

Green zone

Hachi: a tale of dogs

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: the most wanted in Europe

the mystical river

never back down

Notting hill

Open season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident, bad, extinction

SMART Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

Inventory

The land before time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The beautiful bones

Pelican briefs

The sweetest thing

selena series part 2 christian serratos

Selena: the series (Credit: SARA KHALID / NETFLIX)

The whole nine yards (2000)

Besieged

Deep waist

Your Highness

Zack and Miri do a porn

Zombieland

May 2nd

Grabbers: Season 11

May 4

The clove killer

Selena: the series: Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Garbage truck: Season 2 NETFLIX FAMILY

May 5

Coaching John DeLorean

Sam’s Sons: A Descent into Darkness NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 6

Dead man on the ground

May 7

Girl out of nowhere: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiters’ legacy NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone NETFLIX FILM

Monster NETFLIX FILM

May 8

To exploit NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Without sleep

the upshaws netflix

The Upshaws (Credit: LISA ROSE / NETFLIX)

May 11

Money, explained NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12

Dance of the forty-one NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 NETFLIX ANIME

Layer cake

May 14

Ferry NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I am all girls NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, death and robots: Volume 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Go to paradise NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The strange house NETFLIX FILM

The woman at the window NETFLIX FILM

the kominsky method michael douglas

The Kominsky method (Credit: ANNE MARIE FOX / NETFLIX)

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson NETFLIX FILM

May 19

The last days

Sabotage

Small town crime

Who killed Sara?: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 20

Hate Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: all the time in the world

May 21

Army of the dead NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 NETFLIX FAMILY

The neighbor: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 22

Sam Smith: love goes Live at Abbey Road Studios

Jupiter's legacy

Jupiters’ legacy (Credit: Netflix)

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: the divine ponytail NETFLIX FILM

How on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nail bomber: manhunt NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 27

Black space NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue miracle NETFLIX FILM

Eden NETFLIX ANIME

I am Rada: Serendipity NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 28

Dog got in trouble NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky method: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 31st

Dirty John: Betty Broderick’s Story

The Parisian agency: exclusive properties NETFLIX ORIGINAL

lucifer netflix tom ellis

Lucifer (Credit: NETFLIX)

Leave this month:

Grabbers: Season 10

Battle horse

Executioner

City of God: 10 years later

Locking

The selected ones

House at the end of the street

Quartet

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Trumbo

American crime: Seasons 1-3

My week with Marilyn

The one I love

50 first dates

Act of bravery

All dogs go to heaven

The Blair Witch Project

sherlock benedict cumberbatch martin freeman

Sherlock (Credit: Colin Hutton / BBC / Hartswood Filmas / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

brokeback mountain

The boy

Deliver us from Eva

Ugly

I now pronounce you Chuck and Larry

Julie and Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoons Christmas Holidays

Pursuing Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The pursuit of happiness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul surfer

Striptease

Expect

