What’s Coming and Coming to Netflix in May 2021 | Entertainment

Netflixs May’s lineup is proving to be eventful with plenty of premieres and comebacks to suit all tastes.
Lucifer and The Kominsky method say goodbye with the arrival of their last seasons and Master of None made a comeback after four years. Jupiters’ legacy debuts with Love, death and robots: Volume 2. And don’t miss part 2 of Selena: the series which happens at the beginning of the month.
Below, check out the full lineup of what’s coming and going from the streamer in May.
Available this month on Netflix:
May to be confirmed
AlRawabi School for Girls NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Amy Tan: Unintentional Memory (2021)
HALSTON NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Crazy for each other NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Racket Boys NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ragnarok: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 1
Aliens stole my body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the future
Back to the future part II
Back to the future III
Barney and his friends: Season 13
Barney and his friends: Season 14
Best of the best
Death again in the gravestone
Due date
Have fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobra
Green zone
Hachi: a tale of dogs
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: the most wanted in Europe
the mystical river
never back down
Notting hill
Open season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident, bad, extinction
SMART Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
Inventory
The land before time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The beautiful bones
Pelican briefs
The sweetest thing
The whole nine yards (2000)
Besieged
Deep waist
Your Highness
Zack and Miri do a porn
Zombieland
May 2nd
Grabbers: Season 11
May 4
The clove killer
Selena: the series: Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Garbage truck: Season 2 NETFLIX FAMILY
May 5
Coaching John DeLorean
Sam’s Sons: A Descent into Darkness NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 6
Dead man on the ground
May 7
Girl out of nowhere: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jupiters’ legacy NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Milestone NETFLIX FILM
Monster NETFLIX FILM
May 8
To exploit NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Without sleep
May 11
Money, explained NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 12
Dance of the forty-one NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen NETFLIX FILM
The Upshaws NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4 NETFLIX ANIME
Layer cake
May 14
Ferry NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I am all girls NETFLIX FILM
Jungle Beat: The Movie NETFLIX FAMILY
Love, death and robots: Volume 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go to paradise NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The strange house NETFLIX FILM
The woman at the window NETFLIX FILM
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson NETFLIX FILM
May 19
The last days
Sabotage
Small town crime
Who killed Sara?: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 20
Hate Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: all the time in the world
May 21
Army of the dead NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 NETFLIX FAMILY
The neighbor: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 22
Sam Smith: love goes Live at Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: the divine ponytail NETFLIX FILM
How on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nail bomber: manhunt NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 27
Black space NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue miracle NETFLIX FILM
Eden NETFLIX ANIME
I am Rada: Serendipity NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 28
Dog got in trouble NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky method: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 31st
Dirty John: Betty Broderick’s Story
The Parisian agency: exclusive properties NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leave this month:
Grabbers: Season 10
Battle horse
Executioner
City of God: 10 years later
Locking
The selected ones
House at the end of the street
Quartet
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Trumbo
American crime: Seasons 1-3
My week with Marilyn
The one I love
50 first dates
Act of bravery
All dogs go to heaven
The Blair Witch Project
brokeback mountain
The boy
Deliver us from Eva
Ugly
I now pronounce you Chuck and Larry
Julie and Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoons Christmas Holidays
Pursuing Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The pursuit of happiness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul surfer
Striptease
Expect