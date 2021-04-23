Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Sanjana Sanghi, Sunny Leone, and more …
Urvashi Rautela unveils the animated poster for his music video ‘Doob Gaye’
Bombay– Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram on Friday to post the poster for her upcoming single “Doob gaye”, featuring singer Guru Randhawa. The two artists are madly in love on the poster.
She captioned the message as follows: “Hmm to doob gaye unke pyaar mein!” Doob Gaye will be released on April 30. “
Later, the actress also put together a fun video, where she welcomes everyone to a makeup master class.
In the video, she tries to put on Guru makeup, which leaves the team divided.
Sanjana Sanghi interacts with Alma Mater students
Bombay– Actress Sanjana Sanghi was invited by her Alma Mater, Lady Shri Ram College, to chat with students and encourage them to keep their spirits up during the pandemic. Sanjana says she feels honored by this gesture.
“Witnessing the energy, optimism and bravery of the young students of our country, even when placed in such difficult circumstances as these, makes me very proud. I feel honored to be called upon by leading educational institutions to help them through, sharing personal anecdotes from my student journey and seeking with them the ways in which they can be most productive even in these times. difficult, ”she said.
The actress was also invited to the Shri Ram College of Commerce for its Marketing Summit alongside prominent figures such as Australian National Men’s Team cricket coach Justin Langer, Union Minister Smriti Irani and veteran American author and marketing consultant Philip Kotler.
In terms of work, Sanjana will then be seen in “Om: The Battle Within” opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.
Sunny Leone’s mantra: make the most of every situation
Bombay– Bollywood actress Sunny Leone posted a series of photos on Friday with the simple message to her followers to keep smiling.
Sunny posted the photos to Instagram, where she is sequentially captured standing on a tree stump, about to leap and ultimately jump off the stump.
“Make the most of every situation !!! Smile, ”she wrote next to the pictures.
Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot his next film, the psychological thriller “Shero”. It is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
She had recently toured for the reality show “MTV Splitsvilla” in the state as well.
Rasika Dugal looks back at a role in the new season: it’s like meeting an old friend
Bombay– Rasika Dugal thinks reprising a role in the second season of a web series is like meeting an old friend again. The actress is reprising her role as Dr. Meera in the second season of the revenge drama web series “Out Of Love”.
“It’s interesting to see a character again in a following season. At first I was nervous because I wasn’t used to portraying a character after everyone had looked at them and given their opinion. But I have started to enjoy it now. It’s like meeting an old friend again because you understand who they are and how they’re wired, but you know they’ve also changed since the last time you met them, ”Rasika said.
Regarding the transformation of her character, Dr. Meera, in the second season, the actress added, “Meera at the end of the first season and the start of the second season, it’s almost like two different people. By the end of the first season, she was having a hard time coming to terms with the collapse of her seemingly perfect life. At the start of season two, we see that she has moved on, rebuilt her life and lives with a sense of contentment.
Directed by Oni Sen, the second season of “Out Of Love” promises a quick and dark storyline where Purab Kohli and Rasika will reprise their roles as estranged couple Akarsh and Meera.
Sonu Sood arranges airlift of critical Covid patient from Nagpur to Hyderabad
Bombay– Actor Sonu Sood arranged for a seriously ill 25-year-old Covid patient to be airlifted in an air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad for treatment.
Patient Bharti is the daughter of a retired railway officer and she is believed to have lost nearly 85 to 90% of her lungs to Covid-19. Sonu first helped her transfer her to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors then suggested that she needed a lung transplant.
The actor arranged for the patient to be airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for a treatment called ECMO, in which blood is artificially pumped around the body to take pressure off the lungs.
“The doctors said the odds were 20% and asked me if I still wanted to go ahead. I said “of course”. She is a 25 year old girl who will fight the battle hard and come out stronger. That’s why we took this chance and decided to get an air ambulance. The treatment is going well and we hope all will be well, ”said Sonu.
Meanwhile, the actor took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to inform that he had tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had informed on Saturday that he had tested positive for the virus. (IANS)
