Theater critics should not mention the race, gender or age of the actors to avoid ‘unconscious bias’





Theater critics should not refer to an actor’s race, gender, age or appearance to avoid an unconscious bias in reviews, according to the Actors Union. Equity, which represents more than 47,000 actors, performers and stage crews, has developed guidelines to make critics question whether their ethnicity and relative privilege make them in the best position to tell or perform a story. The rules stem “from a long and problematic history of Equity members who have received criticism of their race, ethnicity or skin color for no objective and compelling reason,” said Ian Manborde, head of equality. unions. But theater critics retaliated against the well-intentioned, imperceptibly timed and positively Stalinist document. Writers are urged to remember that everyone is equal and should not be treated as “strange” or “corrupt”, and approach unfamiliar themes, contexts and stories with curiosity and openness. Critics should also “avoid referring to fixed characteristics such as age, race, gender and appearance, unless these characteristics directly affect the meaning of the production.” The rules prompt critics to make efforts to “clearly distinguish” between different racial and ethnic groups in a production, while using “common and inclusive” language. The advice suggests that “there is no such thing as real objectivity” and therefore reviews will be influenced by the author’s own lived experience. Equity also posted a suggested reading list that includes Why I Don’t Talk To Whites About Race by Renni Eddo-Lodge and How to Be Anti-Racist by Ibram X Kendi. Dominic Cavendish, a leading theater critic, said: The timing for this new intervention is strange. The theater industry is in a lifelong fight to reopen, with many art journalists scrambling to make a living. If anything, the protocols that protect free-thinker journalists from defamation by members of the profession would not have been in vain. The advice becomes more and more authoritative as one looks down the list and sometimes becomes contradictory. Who decides the balance on this? I have no obligation to write constantly with an eye on those in the theater industry who wish to submit me to the police of tone. On behalf of critics and artists from all walks of life who cherish freedom of thought, I will fight this. The new rules come after Equity launched a campaign last summer led by actor Emmanuel Kojo to fight racist criticism from critics. Mr Kojo said: If an actor of color plays a role traditionally played by a white actor, the color of his skin mostly becomes the focus of criticism, rather than his portrayal of a character. It’s exhausting. Fairness was mixed up in the race last year after its racial equality committee resigned en masse because union leaders apologized for calling Laurence Fox a disgrace. The actor had called a member of the BBC Question Time audience a racist for calling him a privileged white man.

