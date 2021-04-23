Italian Uffizi discover frescoes lost during COVID shutdown | World





Workers also completed the restoration of new rooms dedicated to 16th-century Renaissance art and late Italian central and northern Italy beyond Tuscany. They complete the sweep of medieval art history with Giotto, to Renaissance masters Botticelli, Raphael and Michelangelo, beyond the Counter-Reformation and the Venetian galleries. “You can now browse art history or browse it seamlessly if you want,” Schmidt said. As part of the new Uffizi entrance system, visitors will purchase tickets, drop coats and bags in the West Wing, and walk through a courtyard to the East Wing, where they will pass through metal detectors and take audio guides before starting their museum tour. The number of visitors to the museum last year fell to about a quarter of 2019 due to COVID lockdowns in the spring and fall, with some 1.2 million people visiting in 2020, from 4.4 million one year earlier. Reservation requests have already started to arrive for the summer months, which the museum will be able to accommodate now that an opening date is official, Schmidt said. As prospects for an upturn in international tourism are just beginning to materialize, Schmidt expects the gallery to operate at around half of its capacity for the foreseeable future. Before the pandemic, the peak in attendance reached up to 12,000 people per day.

