The 5 most controversial Bollywood weddings of all time –
The Bollywood business has witnessed a lot of actor-actress relationships in its run. This is where we pay attention to true love in addition to courting adventures. During its journey, the company no longer served the most effective romance stories, but also opened up a method for them to make it legitimate in controversial cases. It is in this connection that we recently communicated to you a list of 5 questionable Bollywood {couples} at most.
1. Hema Malini and Dharmendra
Their love story is among the most dreamy and sought after in Bollywood. But there were countless controversies to be faced just as neatly since Dharmendra was already married and the father of two children. Hema Malini was once a great southern megastar and her father did not consent to her love with Dharmendra. However, with their sheer decision and strong bond, each satisfied the general public and got married in a different way. Today, they are part of the admired couple.
2. Nargis and Sunil Dutt
In their day, interfaith marriage was once an important factor. Nargis, after the current process, breaks up with Raj Kapoor as soon as he once again finds love in Sunil Dutt. The two fell in love when Sunil Dutt stored his existence in a chimney that blew in one of his films. Due to their different religions, each had to face opposition, but they outdid them all and got married all different.
3. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor met in Mr. India’s units in 1993 and fell in love at first sight. However, their courtesy was once questionable as Boney Kapoor already had a spouse and two children of his own. However, later, throughout their journey, Sridevi got pregnant and it was then that each and every Boney Kapoor and he or she decided to make their court right.
4. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan
The love story of Amrita and Saifs is unique. The two met in the Amritas area and after a few hours of togetherness and a bottle of scotch, each fell in love with each different. However, they had to face criticism and controversy, as Saif was once just 21 and Amrita 33 throughout their marriage in 1991. Her couple later broke up in 2004.
5. Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra
Their marriage came here as a shock to many people and was once considered a hoax. However, Yash Raj Studios showed the indoor runway with a legitimate learning submission, We are happy to report that Mr. Aditya Chopra and Ms. Rani Mukerji tied the knot last night, April 21, in Italy. The wedding was a very small, intimate affair with very close family and friends. Their marriage was once questionable as Aditya was already married to Payal Khanna. There are also rumors that Aditya left her for Rani. Today every Rani and Aditya leads a happy and solid existence.
