The movie ‘Captain America 4’ in collaboration with the showrunner ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​(Exclusive)





No cast for the project is officially known, but the Friday episode offers plenty of routes for the feature film. So far, Chris Evans has played Captain America via the character of Steve Rogers, appearing in a trio of solo films, Avengers assorted Marvel releases and films. And the question of who has the right to wear the shield or to be Captain America was at the heart of the series. The feature film will likely continue the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and the current shield bearer. But as the writers get to work, it’ll be interesting to see how the story unfolds, as there are now several people who have been Captain Americas in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No director is attached and Evans’ involvement or return is unconfirmed. Marvel was low key, as usual. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier, has received a strong reaction from critics and fans alike. Spellman assembled an almost all-black writer’s room for the series, which has been praised for bringing the black experience to the fore, not quite like any other superhero movie or TV show. before him. The series touched on everyday issues as discriminatory lending practices, with America’s original sins building on blacks’ backs. The series premiered on March 19, which Disney + said was its biggest debut series of all time, overtaking popular shows like Marvel’s WandaVision and Lucasfilm’s. The Mandalorian. Evans has dominated three previous Captain America films, including Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldierand Captain America: Civil War (2016), and withdrew the role with Avengers: Endgame.When events resume Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wilson has chosen to relinquish the title of Captain America and sees the government give the role to John Walker (Wyatt Russell), a white member of the military. Spellman was previously a writer / co-executive producer on Fox Show Empire and also acted as a consulting producer on a crime show. The truth be told before having the chance to take the lead on Falcon. It is replaced by CAA and Industry Entertainment. Musson was the credited writer of what is considered one of the strongest episodes in the series, Episode 5. He is a burgeoning scribe whose previous credit was on Iron Sky: the upcoming race, a Nazi-centric action thriller on the moon. It is replaced by Verve and Industry.







