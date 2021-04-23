The Last of Us TV Show finds its directors





HBO’s The Last of Us series starring Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey found its directors in Jasmila bani and Ali Abbasi.

HBO The last of us show has found its directors. The stars of the series Game of thrones alum, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, like his two principals, Joel and Ellie, and will adapt the popular post-apocalyptic video game series of the same name from Naughty Dog and Sony. Agents of SHIELD The actor, Gabriel Luna, will also play the role of Joel’s brother, Tommy. Craig Mazin, creator of the hit miniseries,Chernobyl, will act as showrunner while Neil Druckmann, screenwriter and creative director for The last of us games, will also have a place at the table. The last of us takes place 20 years after the start of a post-apocalyptic storyline in which an epidemic of brain infection with Cordyceps, a mutated fungus, has transformed humans into insane and aggressive zombie-like creatures. The series finds Joel as a hardened survivor who is tasked with sneaking Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What was originally meant to be one-off work for Joel becomes a grueling and emotional journey as the two survivors move through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, slowly bonding as they depend on each other for survival. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Last Of Us: 10 Mannerisms Joel Pedro Pascal Must Nail Now by Variety, The last of us The adaptation of the series found its directors in Jasmila bani and Ali Abbasi. It had previously been announced that Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov would direct the pilot episode and Chernobyl director, Johan Renck will likely come on board as well. Showrunner Craig Mazin, who has limited experience behind the camera, may also step in to direct an episode or two. While it’s still unclear which directors will direct each episode, or how many episodes there will even be,The last of us brings together a talented, albeit relatively unknown, team of directors to match its star-studded cast. A Bosnian director, Jasmila bani’s latest film,Where are you going Aida, is in the running for Best International Feature at this year’s Oscars. The film by Iranian director Ali Abbasi,Border, was a success at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. HBO is bringing in talents like Mazin, Balagov and these two new directors, known for dark and heartbreaking projects likeChernobyl, is a huge indication that they intend to embrace the gloom of the source material, and they also indicate that HBO is aiming for something a little higher than a typical video game adaptation. Be on the lookout for more updates regarding The last of us because he should start filming this summer. Next: HBO’s The Last Of Us May Expand The Game’s Story (By Not Adapting It Directly) Source: Variety Why Richard is probably not the murderer of Mare of Easttowns (despite the clues)

