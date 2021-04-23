How does the Life Saver work on The Challenge: All Stars? | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers forThe Challenge: All Stars Season 1, Episode 4, Semi-Charmed Lifesaver.]
The All Stars competing and fans are wondering what exactly happens if someone uses Life Saver, and in the April 23 episode the answer is revealed.
In the new season of The challenge, which brought in OGs to compete for $ 500,000, it’s an individual game. But they have to work as a team with a woman and a man for each during the daily challenges. It’s a female elimination week, so the captain (in this case Ruthie Alcaide) of the winning team is safe, while the male captain is given the coveted (and mysterious) power of the Life Saver.
This week, that honor goes to Mark Long, who spends the night before elimination asking nearly every woman he visits Arissa Hill the next day if they want him to use it.
For the most part, everyone is interested in seeing what it is exactly, and Mark uses it to save the house vote, Katie Cooley (who has named herself). So who faces the losing team’s female captain, Beth Stolarczyk? Does Mark choose? Not this time around, as host TJ Lavin reveals. Instead, now we have to vote, he announces. (No one volunteers, as much as everyone would prefer someone to do.)
There is no politics, there are no side conversations. Everyone has to make their own decision here and now, says Jonna Mannion. And that shows you where the maps of the peoples people are lined up with, whose names cannot be spoken are, Jemmye Carroll adds.
TJ first turns to Darrell Taylor for his vote, and he asks Beth who she wants as an opponent. When she says that Arissa, Darrell, Jemmye, Jonna, Syrus Yarbrough, Yes Duffy, Laterrian Wallace, Derrick Kosinski and KellyAnne Judd respect her wishes. (Votes are also cast for Kendal Sheppard, Aneesa Ferreira and KellyAnne.)
Arissas is pissed off (the snake-filled house I live with just threw me into this elimination) as she comes downstairs to confront Beth. Can we box? she asks. TJ says no. And after detailing the elimination, she shocks him and everyone else by stating that she is not participating.
The way you all shot that shit was blatant snake shit and while I respect the way this game is played what I don’t respect is the way you live which is pretty bad , she said at home. (Here’s just another example where they were happy not to say profanity.) And if I can’t box her I don’t want to be a part of it because the reality is when I won, there is ain’t no f ** king way i could come back and be under the same roof as yall motherf ** kers, so f ** k you, I’m done, yall can kiss my motherf ** king ass, and thats the motherf ** king game.
Alright, don’t worry, I hope to never see you, TJ sends her away. (This is not the first time he has said these words in Challenge the story.)
So Arissa left, Beth is still in the game, andAll stars is getting better and more entertaining every week.
The challenge: all the stars, Thursdays, Paramount +
