Mukti Bhawan actor Lalit Behl dies of complications from Covid-19, Adil Hussain cries: ‘Feel the loss of my father again’

Veteran actor and filmmaker Lalit Behl, known for starring in acclaimed films like Titli and Mukti Bhawan, has died of complications from Covid-19, his son, director Kanu Behl, said on Friday.

The 71-year-old actor was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week and was being treated at Apollo Hospital, where he took his last breath.

“He died in the afternoon. He had a history of heart disease and had Covid, so it got complicated. He had a lung infection that got worse and that, along with the medical history he had, further complicated his health, “Kanu told PTI.

A well-known theater actor, Lalit started his career directing and producing Doordarshan TV dramas like Tapish, Aatish, Sunehri Jild and worked on the Afsane TV show as an actor.

Some of his recent works include the 2014 drama Titli, directed by his son, Mukti Bhawan, the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven, and Judgementall Hai Kya in 2019.

Actor Adil Hussain, who played his son in Mukti Bhawan, took to Twitter to congratulate himself on the actor’s disappearance.

The 2016 film features Hussain as a man who decides to accompany his elderly father (played by Lalit) to achieve salvation on the ghats of Varanasi.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of one of my dearest and most respected co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu , I am very sorry for your loss, ”Hussain wrote.