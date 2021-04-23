California Assembly Hearing Explores Unseen Latinas In Hollywood – Deadline

An information hearing on “Invisible Latinas in Hollywood” was held in Sacramento on Friday to explore the barriers Latinas face in the film and television industry.

“Although Latinas make up 20% of California’s population, we continue to be excluded, erased and distorted in movies and on television,” said Congresswoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), chair of the Special Committee on Latin inequalities, which welcomed the audience.

“When we’re shown, it’s often as a supporting character, not as a leader; a best friend; maybe a prostitute, a drug addict or someone in a gang, ”she said. “When Latinas are absent from shows and movies, or only portrayed in a certain way, our contributions to American culture can be overlooked and invisible. When Latinas are missing behind the scenes as writers, directors, showrunners, and crew, it impacts the stories told and the shape of how they’re told.

Ana-Christina Ramon, director of research and civic engagement in the Division of Social Sciences at UCLA, and co-author of the school’s 2021 Hollywood Diversity Report, released Thursday, said that ” Hollywood executives make decisions about what types of films to make, how a large budget to allocate to them, how they will be marketed and who will lead the management. In 2020, we saw that these decisions continue to be dominated by white males.

“There is almost no Latinx representation, regardless of gender, in executive suites in Hollywood,” she said. “Among the movie executives, on the 11 large and medium studios, there is no representation of Latinx at all. Among television executives, in the 74 studios and networks we examined, there are no Latinx CEOs, and only two Latinx executives among senior executives, which is less than 1% of the total. positions at this level. One is a Latin CFO and the other is Latin American President of Content and Creative Director for seven television networks within the largest company. Among heads of unit, there are globally less than 2% of Latinx executives. Of these 11 Latinx executives, there are only five Latinas at the Head of Unit level. “

The UCLA study found that of the 185 theatrical and streaming films released in 2020, only about 5% had Latinx leads – of which just under half were Latinas – and only about 6% of the main cast members were Latinx actors. – and a little less than Latinas, representing around 2% of leads and around 3% of total actors.

“Among the best streaming and theatrical movies,” Ramon said, “the numbers are worse for Latinx filmmakers and content creators. There were only about 3% Latinx directors and only 3% Latinx writers, and they were all Latino men. During the 2018-2019 television season, Latinx leads represented approximately 6% to 7% of leads on broadcast, cable and digital platforms. In total, there were only 15 Latin tracks among the English language programs on all platforms in our study, which represented about 3% of the “tracks” and only 78 Latinas who were in the main castings.

“The numbers are daunting, but the Latinas are not lacking in talent; just a lack of opportunities and a lack of access, which will require concerted action to change. “

Judalina Neira, former writer-producer on Flash and currently co-executive producer of The boys Untitled Amazon spin-off said there was a way forward for Latinas in Hollywood. Five years ago, she co-founded La Lista, a networking group for Latin American television writers.

“When we started La Lista five years ago,” she says, “there were 38 of us. Five years ago there were less than 40 credited TV screenwriters working across our industry. Each of us could fit into the same backyard. Fortunately, since then we have seen progress and the number of active Latin writers has quadrupled. Today, La Lista has around 167 members, and while that is not enough, it is a start.

“As the organizer of our small but powerful community of Latina television writers, I am asked very often, ‘How can we create more representation for Latinas in the writers’ halls of television? “

One way, she said, is to use programs to train aspiring Latin writers. “And to that I say ‘Yes. Absolutely. Every gesture helps. ‘These types of pipeline programs for entry-level underrepresented writers now exist. And I know because that’s how I started. I literally wouldn’t be a television writer today without the National Hispanic Media Coalition Series Writers Grant. Each year they encourage a new class of Latinx TV writers, and if you have money to donate, give it to them so they can learn even more.

“In part, because of programs like the NHMC and similar pipeline programs at NBC, ABC, CBS and elsewhere, we are seeing this huge increase in Latinas getting their foot in the door – 30% of La Lista members are writers – this means that a third of our group are writers with at least one year of experience under their belt. But the problem is, these writers don’t make it through the ranks, and most importantly, they’re not put in charge.

“Last year there were 493 scripted TV shows – seven were created or co-created by a Latina. Latinas make up 9% of the American population, but we are barely 1% of TV showrunners. And that matters so much because on television the showrunner is the equivalent of a CEO; showrunners weigh in on hiring actors, crew, and they hire all the other writers in this writers room. The best way to increase Latina representation in the writer’s room and on screen, and even on the team, is to put Latinas in a position where they can engage other Latinas. Put us in charge.

“It’s something that only studios and networks have the power to do, but there are a wide range of ways to speed it up. They can place more Latinas under Global Deals or First Look Deals, getting first-time access to original ideas from a Latina writer. They may offer more blind script engagements specifically for Latinas, essentially promising to buy a story to suit; they can just commit to tripling the number of Latina Created Stories they buy and commit to spreading those stories.

“I know a lot of the stats we’re going to share today can be incredibly overwhelming, so I just want to say that with first-hand experience at La Lista, we can effect change in just five years. I want to thank you all for starting this conversation; I am optimistic about what we can do for the next five years. “